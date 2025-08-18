출산율 꼴등이더라도…"VIB" (Very Important Baby) 모시기에 진심인 호텔들
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 10:03
Hotels roll out the red carpet for kids, becoming play zones for family fun
출산율 꼴등이더라도…"VIB" (Very Important Baby) 모시기에 진심인 호텔들
Thursday, August 7, 2025
Korea is famous for many things — K-pop, kimchi and flawless skin among them. But there is another far less glamorous statistic that’s just as defining. The country has the world’s lowest birthrate.
But one industry isn’t giving up on its youngest customers. Hotels are turning stays into mini adventures for families with children, offering everything from kids’ lounges to workshops.
far less glamorous: 훨씬 덜 화려한
defining: 특징적인, 결정적인
mini adventures: 작은 모험들
한국은 많은 것으로 유명하다. 그중에는 케이팝, 김치, 결점 없는 피부 등이 있다. 하지만 이보다 훨씬 덜 화려하면서도 한국을 대표하는 또 다른 통계가 있다. 한국은 세계에서 출산율이 가장 낮은 나라다. 그럼에도 불구하고 한 산업군은 가장 어린 고객들을 포기하지 않고 있다. 바로 호텔들이다. 이들은 아이가 있는 가족을 위해 숙박을 작은 모험으로 바꾸고 있다. 키즈 라운지부터 워크숍까지 다양한 것을 제공하면서 말이다.
From boardrooms to ball pits
회의실은 볼풀장으로 탈바꿈
Korea’s fertility rate hit 0.75 last year, according to Statistics Korea — meaning the average Korean woman is expected to have fewer than one child in her lifetime, resulting in the lowest fertility rate in the world.
In a country where children are becoming increasingly rare, investing in young hotel guests might seem counterintuitive. But while they may not be having many children, a growing number of parents are investing more time and money into a single child — a trend known as the “VIB” (Very Important Baby) phenomenon.
boardroom: 이사회실 (비즈니스 공간을 상징)
ball pit: 볼풀장
fertility rate: 출산율
counterintuitive: 직관에 반하는
통계청에 따르면, 한국의 출산율은 지난해 0.75를 기록했다. 이는 평균적인 한국 여성이 평생 동안 한 명도 안 되는 자녀를 낳을 것으로 예상된다는 의미이며, 세계에서 가장 낮은 출산율이다. 아이들이 점점 더 희귀해지는 나라에서 어린 호텔 투숙객에게 투자하는 일은 오히려 모순처럼 보일 수 있다. 하지만 아이를 많이 낳지는 않더라도, 점점 더 많은 부모들이 한 명의 자녀에게 더 많은 시간과 돈을 투자하고 있다. 이를 ‘VIB(매우 중요한 아기)’ 현상이라고 부르기도 한다.
According to a report released in April by accounting and consulting firm Samjong KPMG, Korea’s kids’ industry is projected to grow from approximately 40 trillion won ($28.8 billion) in 2022 to nearly 100 trillion won by 2030, making it one of the few sectors benefiting from the country’s low fertility rate. Notably, spending is expanding beyond basic necessities to include fashion, lifestyle and leisure.
projected to: ~할 것으로 예상되다
benefit from: ~로부터 이익을 얻다
basic necessities: 기본 생필품
컨설팅 기업 삼정 KPMG가 4월에 발표한 보고서에 따르면, 한국의 키즈 산업은 2022년 약 40조원(288억 달러) 규모에서 2030년까지 거의 100조 원으로 성장할 것으로 예상된다. 이는 한국의 낮은 출산율로부터 이익을 얻고 있는 몇 안 되는 산업 중 하나다. 주목할 점은, 소비가 생필품을 넘어서 패션, 라이프 스타일, 여가로까지 확장되고 있다는 것이다.
Likewise, many hotels are stepping up their game, actively creating spaces and programs tailored to kids — creating stronger emotional connections, brand loyalty and even repeat business. DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo in May repurposed its spacious executive lounge into a kids’ lounge. What originally served as a business lounge for executive room guests has now been completely transformed into a space where children can run freely and let their imaginations roam.
step up their game: 더 노력하다, 수준을 높이다
tailored to: ~에 맞춰진
repurpose: 다른 용도로 바꾸다
그래서, 많은 호텔들이 키즈에 더 많은 노력을 기울인다. 아이들에게 맞춰진 공간과 프로그램을 적극적으로 만들면서, 더 강한 감정적 유대, 브랜드 충성도, 심지어 재방문까지 만들어내고 있다. 더블트리 바이 힐튼 서울 판교는 5월에 넓은 이그제큐티브 라운지를 키즈 라운지로 용도를 바꾸었다. 원래는 이그제큐티브룸 고객을 위한 비즈니스 라운지로 사용되었지만, 이제는 아이들이 자유롭게 뛰어다니고 상상력을 펼칠 수 있는 공간으로 완전히 변모했다.
Designed around the hotel’s bee mascot and created in collaboration with art education school Little Davinchi's CEO, Yoon Seon-woo, the “Honeycomb Kids' Lounge” caters to both babies and toddlers with a jungle gym, ball pit, play kitchens and wooden learning toy sets. A large adjacent seating section allows parents to sip coffee and relax while keeping an eye on their children.
designed around: ~을 중심으로 설계된
cater to: ~을 대상으로 하다, ~의 필요를 충족시키다
jungle gym: 정글짐, 철봉 구조 놀이기구
adjacent: 인접한
호텔의 벌 마스코트를 중심으로 디자인했고, 미술 교육기관 ‘리틀 다빈치’의 윤선우 대표와 협력해 만든 '허니콤 키즈 라운지'는 아기와 유아를 모두 대상으로 한다. 정글짐, 볼풀장, 장난감 주방 세트와 나무 학습 장난감 세트가 갖춰져 있다. 옆에 마련된 넓은 좌석 공간에서는 부모가 커피를 마시며 아이를 지켜볼 수 있다.
Though new, the lounge is already winning over families. The space welcomed more than an average of 100 daily guests in July, while internal satisfaction surveys show that it’s contributing to higher rates of repeat visits and family referrals, according to hotel representatives.
winning over: ~의 마음을 사로잡다
repeat visits: 재방문
referrals: 추천
새로 생긴 공간이지만, 키즈라운지는 벌써 가족들의 마음을 사로잡고 있다. 호텔 측에 따르면, 이 공간은 7월 한 달 동안 하루 평균 100명 이상의 방문객을 맞이했으며, 내부 만족도 조사 결과 재방문율과 가족 단위 추천 증가에 기여하고 있는 것으로 나타났다.
