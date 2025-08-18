[Student Voices] Get Up, It’s Time to Shine Once More

You open your eyes and then slowly drift back to sleep. You feel like your body is paralyzed, stiff as cardboard. You try your best to get up, but you can’t. Where can you find the motivation to rise up and shine?A few years ago, my friend’s pet lizard died. He loved that lizard very much. He always took him out of his cage and played with him. He made sure to keep his tank as clean as a hotel room. When the lizard died, my friend felt like a cloud of disappointment hung over him, and sadness rained down. But I helped him by saying soothing words like, “It’s okay, he was happy from the days he spent with you.” This helped my friend forget about the painful last moments. Soon he returned to his usual bright self. Like my friend, we all need some soft words of sympathy to get up after a loss.Last year, I was preparing for a cello competition. But I worried that I lacked the skill to win. During practice when I played a wrong note, I imagined the faces of the judges wrinkling up and wincing. The more I practiced, the more my fingers hurt. It was as if my fingers were shouting, “Help! I’m getting redder and redder! You’re hurting me!”I wanted to give up. But as I imagined the gleaming medal around my neck, I kept working. I knew that my hard days would be repaid. At the cello competition, I ended up getting second place. The carving of Mozart on the silver medal was smiling at me as I soared through the air, full of pride. I realized that sometimes you need to pull the sled up the hill to enjoy the thrilling downward ride.But you may ask, “How can I get up if I have no energy and no one to comfort me?” Well, take a break, even for 30 minutes, by reading a book, watching TV, or finding another way to escape the problems around you. My mother always meditates when she is tired or stressed. She says that when she meditates, her thoughts stop and she becomes calm inside. Her method is to sit quietly and focus on her breathing. When you focus on your breathing for about 30 minutes, the thoughts that weighed on you before you started meditating disappear, and your worries decrease. After the meditation, productive solutions are more likely to come to mind, and you’ll be filled with calm energy that can help you deal with difficult situations.We all have a chance to shine. When your mind is filled with despair and you feel like a rag doll, try to get up and throw all the bad things into the river. Sometimes you need a push to get things moving. The push can come from people around you, from taking a break and getting more energy, or from within yourself. Now continue to enjoy life with happiness, brightness, love, and joy!