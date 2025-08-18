[Student Voices] Trust Is Everything

Riding the bus on a school trip to the Jeju forest, we were going up a mysterious hill. As we ascended to the top, we saw that there were graveyards awaiting us. I was afraid that the droning engine noise, “Ohohohoho,” might awaken the ghosts. Chills were starting to climb up my spine.Our class was here for team-building exercises. The first challenge was to blindfold everyone and go up and down a rocky hill. This was one of the scariest things I’d ever done. When I heard footsteps crunching on dry leaves, I imagined a kidnapper coming to grab us. While climbing the hill, I had to hang on to an old rope that scraped my skin, suddenly pinching when I tightened my grip. My friends were screaming like they were in a haunted mansion. “I won’t do this! Please don’t make me!”To show that we were safe, I decided to joke around with them. “Ahaha, there is a snake I stepped on! It’s slithering your way!” Their laughter broke the tension. We were starting to trust each other.In the Jeju woods that day, I had to work with someone I didn’t always get along with. His name is Jimmy. He and I fought sometimes. A few days earlier when I arrived late to school, he gave me a critical look and said, “Why are you always so late?”“Sorry,” I replied, wondering why he cared so much. “I won’t be late next time.”He just rolled his eyes.However, that was in the past. In the Jeju woods, we needed each other. We had to trust our peers to be successful. When we were blindfolded and tied together, we were vulnerable. If one person fell, we would all fall. In situations like this, open communication is really important. We said: “You can do this. Don’t be afraid. Step here. Slowly. Slowly.” We added positive reinforcement: “Oh my God, we did it! Great job! I can’t believe we’re finished!” The activity opened the space for trust to grow—even between me and Jimmy.How is trust generated when we aren’t doing special exercises in the woods? First, we have to get to know the person better. Think of it as an obstacle course in finding out about the person. This takes courage, as it’s hard to start a conversation with someone you don’t know well. You can start by saying, “What’s been on your mind lately?” “What are some things you like?” When we find things we have in common with people, we fear them less.Another way to get to know someone is through the Truth or Dare game. The game is very simple. You ask someone a question. If they decline to answer, they have to perform a dare. However, you need to clearly define the game’s boundaries. You should not talk about crushes since that can be embarrassing. No love life! If there are clear boundaries and people are comfortable, they are more likely to trust each other.Finally, you have to trust yourself. This can only happen through independence. Being able to take care of yourself with no parents to guide you is a major factor in life. As we take more responsibility for ourselves, we form our own thoughts. As one of my teachers said, knowing ourselves is more important than studying all day long, since the answers can’t be found in books. When you know who you really are and trust yourself, you’ll have the strength to trust others... even in the haunted forest.