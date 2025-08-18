The deeper corruption behind the downfall of Korea's presidential couple (KOR)

“Come, you spirits that tend on mortal thoughts, unsex me here, and fill me, from the crown to the toe, top-full of direst cruelty.”In Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” Lady Macbeth goads her husband into murdering and seizing the throne. Her anguished plea to be stripped of “womanhood” has become a symbol of ambition and intrigue — and, ever since, a template for the misogynistic narrative that behind every fallen ruler stands a dangerous wife.The recent downfall of a former Korean president and his wife has revived such echoes. Reuters, for instance, focused on Kim Keon Hee’s personal decline: the glamor of life in the presidential residence replaced by solitary confinement in the Seoul Detention Center, where meals cost barely 1,700 won ($1.22) each. But reducing this to the tale of an “evil woman” distorts history. The allegations against her — bribery, stock manipulation, abuse of influence — are matters for the courts.History is replete with women cast in this role. In ancient Rome, Messalina was etched into memory as a symbol of debauchery and conspiracy, though the portrayal served clear political ends. In modern times, Imelda Marcos of the Philippines and Rosmah Mansor of Malaysia were found guilty of corruption, but even then, the “woman behind the man” frame often blurred the responsibility of the male leaders themselves. Structural corruption was downplayed; the wife’s personal desires were exaggerated.When Macbeth was written in 1606, it was just after Elizabeth I’s 45-year reign. Lady Macbeth is not merely a stock villainess or an appendage to power. She is a figure of ambition and guilt, ruthlessness and vulnerability — reflecting both the possibilities and the limits of female authority in late 16th-century England.This moment in Korea should not be consumed as another tale of a wife who corrupted her husband. It should instead force us to confront the deeper rot: the structures of corrupt power.“오라, 인간의 생각을 주관하는 악령들이여, 나를 여자의 몸에서 벗어나게 하소서. 머리끝에서 발끝까지 가장 무자비한 잔혹함으로 채워 주소서.”셰익스피어의 『맥베스』 속 레이디 맥베스는 남편을 부추겨 살인을 저지르게 하고 왕좌를 빼앗게 한다. 이 대사는 그 과정에서 ‘여성성’에서 벗어나게 해 달라며 레이디 맥베스가 절규하는 장면이다. 이 장면은 권력욕과 음모의 상징이자, 정치 지도자의 몰락 뒤에는 ‘위험한 아내’가 있다는 여성혐오 서사의 기원이 됐다.최근 전직 대통령 부부의 몰락은 이런 고전적 이미지와 비극적 결말마저 닮아간다. 로이터는 김건희 여사의 개인적 추락에 초점을 맞춘다. 화려했던 청와대 생활은 사라지고, 서울구치소 독방에서 한 끼 1700원 남짓한 식사를 한다고 보도했다. 그러나 이를 곧바로 ‘악녀’ 개인의 서사로 받아들이는 것은 역사를 왜곡하는 함정이다. 김 전 여사에게 제기된 뇌물수수, 주가조작, 영향력 행사 혐의는 모두 법정에서 다퉈야 할 사안이다.고대 로마의 메살리나는 방탕과 음모의 화신으로 기록됐으나, 이는 당대 정치적 의도가 짙었다. 필리핀의 이멜다 마르코스, 말레이시아의 로스마 만소르 역시 혐의가 사실로 드러났지만, ‘권력 뒤의 여인’이라는 낡은 구도가 남성 지도자의 책임을 희석시켰다. 부패의 구조적 문제보다 아내 개인의 욕망이 과도하게 부각된 것이다.『맥베스』가 집필된 1606년은 엘리자베스 1세의 45년간 선치의 시대가 끝난 직후였다. 레이디 맥베스는 단순한 악녀, 권력의 부속물이 아니라 야망과 죄책감, 냉혹함과 취약함이 뒤섞인 복합적 인물로, 16세기 말 영국사회 모럴이 허락하는 여성 최고 권력의 가능성과 한계를 동시에 비춘다. 우리는 이번 사건을 “남편을 타락시킨 부인” 서사로 소비하지 않고, 부패한 권력 구조를 직시하는 계기로 삼아야 한다.