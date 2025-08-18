Trump and Putin's cease-fire discussions leave Korea under pressure (KOR)

The Alaska summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin ended with no deal and no cease-fire. But revelations about what was discussed behind closed doors have already stirred considerable controversy. According to the New York Times, Putin suggested that swift peace talks would be possible if Ukraine ceded the Donbas region — about 75 percent of which is under Russian occupation — and Trump reportedly conveyed the idea to European leaders. If true, that would mean Trump effectively embraced Putin’s logic and is now pressing Ukraine to make territorial concessions. This marks a shift from his earlier stance that “an immediate cease-fire” was the top priority.When Russia — a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and a nuclear power — invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the world swiftly condemned it as a blatant violation of international law. For Washington, which has long styled itself as the world’s police officer, to now retroactively ratify Moscow’s aggression would be nothing short of shocking. To demand that a nation surrender land after enduring countless civilian casualties is tantamount to secondary victimization by great powers. As the Times put it, the Alaska talks smacked of “a 19th-century imperialist bargain to resolve a 21st-century crisis.”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been left visibly dismayed, warning that efforts to end a war now stretching into its fourth year are only becoming “more complicated.” When he meets Trump on Monday, Zelensky will likely face heavy pressure to accept Putin’s terms. The memory of Trump humiliating him at the White House in February — bluntly declaring, “You have no cards” — is still raw.Ukraine’s plight is hardly remote. The spectacle of a major power striking deals at the expense of a smaller state underscores the brutal realpolitik of Trump’s second term. Allies and partners are reduced to bargaining chips, and the world is becoming a jungle where the strong prey on the weak. Korea may be among the world’s top 10 economies and fifth in military power, but in a rapidly shifting geopolitical order, it cannot afford complacency.President Lee Jae Myung will hold his first summit with Trump on August 25. Sensitive issues are on the table: modernizing the alliance, redefining the U.S. troop presence in Korea, and negotiating higher Korean defense spending. The real danger, however, lies in the possibility that Trump, ever the wily dealmaker, might bypass Seoul and cut directly to Pyongyang — recognizing North Korea’s nuclear status and plunging into arms talks on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s terms. For Korea, that would be a nightmare scenario.There is no guarantee Trump will not spring such a card on Lee. Seoul must be fully prepared. To avoid being dragged along by great-power maneuvers, Korea must hold firm to its own leverage on each issue. The Alaska summit laid bare the cold reality of power politics without regard for smaller states. Korea cannot allow itself to become the next casualty of that ruthless game.도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령의 알래스카 정상회담이 휴전 합의 없는 ‘노딜’로 일단 끝났다. 하지만 회담 이후 막후 공감대의 내용이 하나둘씩 알려지면서 적잖은 파문을 일으키고 있다. 뉴욕타임스(NYT)에 따르면 푸틴은 러시아가 75%가량을 점령하고 있는 돈바스 지역을 우크라이나가 포기하면 신속한 평화협상이 가능하다는 제안을 내놓았고, 트럼프가 이를 유럽 정상들에게 전달했다고 한다. 보도가 사실이라면 트럼프가 푸틴의 논리를 사실상 받아들여 우크라이나에 영토 양보를 압박하는 모양새다. 정상회담 전까지만 해도 “즉각적인 휴전이 최우선 목표”라던 트럼프의 입장이 바뀐 셈이다.2022년 2월, 유엔 안보리 상임이사국이자 핵보유국인 러시아가 우크라이나를 무력 침략했을 때 국제사회는 이를 명백한 국제법 위반으로 규정했다. 하지만 세계 경찰을 자임해 온 미국이 오히려 러시아의 침략 행위를 사후적으로 추인한다면 그 자체로 충격적이다. 침략을 당해 수많은 민간인이 희생됐는데도 영토를 내놓으라는 것은 ‘강대국의 2차 가해’와 다름없다. NYT는 “제국주의 시대 방식으로 21세기의 문제를 논의한 회담”이라고 비판했다.볼로디미르 젤렌스키 우크라이나 대통령은 “3년 반을 채운 전쟁을 종식하려는 노력이 복잡해지고 있다”며 당혹감을 감추지 못했다. 18일 트럼프를 만나는 젤렌스키가 푸틴의 제안을 받아들이라는 압력을 받을 공산이 커졌다. 지난 2월 트럼프는 젤렌스키를 백악관에 불러놓고 “당신은 카드가 없다”며 공개 면박을 준 전례가 생생하다.강대국들의 담합에 휘둘리는 우크라이나의 처지가 결코 남의 일이 아니다. 트럼프 2기 들어 동맹과 우방도 거래 대상일 뿐이라는 냉혹한 논리가 지구촌을 ‘약육강식(弱肉强食)의 정글’로 몰아넣고 있다. 한국은 세계 10위권 경제 대국이자 군사력 5위로 평가받지만, 지정학 구조 급변기에 어떤 도전을 받을지 안심할 수 없는 처지다. 이재명 대통령은 오는 25일 트럼프 대통령과 취임 후 첫 정상회담을 앞두고 있다. 한·미 동맹 현대화, 주한미군 역할 재조정, 한국 국방비 인상 등 민감한 현안들이 테이블에 오를 전망이다. 문제는 만에 하나 북·미 직거래를 원하는 트럼프가 북한의 핵 보유를 사실상 인정하고, 북한이 요구하는 핵 군축 협상으로 직행할 경우다. 한국으로서는 생각만 해도 끔찍한 시나리오다.노회한 협상가인 트럼프가 이런 돌발 카드를 불쑥 내밀지 말라는 보장이 없다. 철저히 대비하기 바란다. 강대국의 논리에 휘둘리지 않으려면 개별 현안에 대해 우리의 주도권을 지키는 전략이 필요하다. 미·러 알래스카 정상회담은 약소국 배려 없는 강대국 정치의 민낯을 드러냈다. 한국이 그 냉혹한 국제정치 현실의 희생양이 돼서는 안 된다.