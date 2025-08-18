미국에서 어린이 대마 중독 사건 급증
Cannabis Poisonings Are Rising, Mostly Among Kids
As legalization and commercialization of cannabis have spread across the United States, making marijuana edibles more readily available, the number of cannabis-related incidents reported to poison control centers has sharply increased: from about 930 cases in 2009 to more than 22,000 last year, data from America’s Poison Centers shows. Of those, more than 13,000 caused documented negative effects and were classified by the organization as nonlethal poisonings.
These numbers are almost certainly an undercount, public health officials say, because hospitals are not required to report such cases. More than 75% of the poisonings last year involved children or teenagers.
The New York Times examined data from the national Poison Centers, surveyed regional centers and more than 200 doctors, reviewed court records, and interviewed physicians and public health experts. The Times identified dozens of children across the country who had consumed cannabis products from stashes belonging to relatives or friends and were hospitalized with paranoia, vomiting or other symptoms of poisoning.
In most instances of cannabis exposure, the physical effects were not severe, according to the poison control data. But a growing number of poisonings have led to breathing problems or other life-threatening consequences. In 2009, just 10 such cases were reported to poison centers; last year, there were more than 620 — a vast majority of them children or teens. More than 100 required ventilators.
Four deaths since 2009 have been judged by America’s Poison Centers as likely caused by cannabis poisoning. Data from 2024 has yet to be finalized.
Each year, tens of millions of Americans use cannabis. But in interviews, emergency physicians, pediatricians, toxicologists and other doctors expressed concern about the growing public perception that THC, the intoxicating component in cannabis, is completely safe. As cannabis products proliferate, adults can unwittingly expose children to risk. Most of the reported cannabis exposures last year were deemed unintentional.
At least 38 cannabis-related poisoning cases have led to charges filed against parents and other caregivers, the Times found.
A high enough dose of THC can be so sedating that a person’s tongue blocks his windpipe, or it can trigger a seizure that requires intubation. But it might take hundreds or even thousands of milligrams of THC to cause severe side effects in a 150-pound adult — but far less for a child.
Most states have potency limits for THC edibles, but many physicians said the caps were too high — often 100 milligrams per package.
대마 합법화와 상업화가 미국 전역에서 확산되면서 대마 함유 식용 제품을 구하기 쉬워졌다. 이에 따라 독극물 관리 당국에 보고된 대마 관련 사건 수가 급격히 증가했다. 미국 독극물센터 자료에 따르면 2009년 약 930건이었던 사례가 지난해는 2만2000건 이상으로 늘었다. 독극물센터는 이 중 부정적인 영향이 확인된 1만3000건을 비치명적 중독으로 분류했다.
공중 보건 당국은 병원이 이러한 사례를 반드시 보고해야 하는 것은 아니기 때문에 실제 건수는 훨씬 많을 가능성이 높다고 밝혔다. 지난해 중독 사례의 75% 이상은 어린이나 10대 청소년이 차지했다.
뉴욕타임스는 독극물센터 데이터를 분석하고, 지역 센터와 의사 200명 이상을 대상으로 설문조사를 실시했다. 또 법원 기록을 검토하고 의사·공중보건 전문가를 인터뷰했다. 이 과정에서 친척이나 친구가 보관하던 대마 제품을 섭취한 뒤 편집증, 구토 또는 다른 중독 증상으로 입원한 어린이가 전국에서 수십 명에 달하는 것으로 확인됐다.
독극물 관리 당국 자료에 따르면 대마 노출 사례의 신체적 영향은 대부분 심각하지 않았다. 그러나 호흡 곤란이나 다른 사람의 생명을 위험에 처하게 하는 결과로 이어진 중독은 늘고 있다. 2009년에는 이런 사례가 10건에 불과했지만 지난해에는 620건 이상 보고됐고, 이중 대다수가 어린이나 10대 청소년이었다. 또 100건 이상은 인공호흡기가 필요했다.
미국독극물센터는 2009년 이후 대마 중독이 원인일 가능성이 높은 사망 사건은 4건이라고 판단했다. 2024년 자료는 아직 최종 집계가 끝나지 않았다.
매년 미국인 수천만명이 대마를 사용하고 있다. 하지만 응급의학과와 소아과 전문의, 독성학자 등 전문가들은 대마의 향정신성 성분인 THC가 완전히 안전하다는 대중 인식에 우려를 표했다. 대마 제품이 늘어나면서, 성인이 어린이를 무심코 위험에 노출시킬 위험은 커지고 있다. 지난해 보고된 대마 노출 사례의 대부분은 의도치 않은 경우였다.
뉴욕타임스 확인 결과 최소 38건의 대마 중독 사건이 부모나 양육자에 대한 기소로 이어졌다.
높은 THC 용량은 사람의 혀가 기도를 막을 만큼 진정 작용을 유발하거나 삽관이 필요한 발작을 일으킬 수 있다. 체중 150파운드(68㎏) 성인에게 심각한 부작용이 나타나려면 수백에서 수천 ㎎의 THC가 필요할 수 있지만, 어린이는 훨씬 적은 양으로도 위험할 수 있다.
대부분의 주는 대마 식용 제품에 THC 함량 제한을 두고 있지만, 의사들은 이 기준이 너무 높다고 말한다. 현재는 주로 한 패키지당 100 ㎎ 로 설정돼 있다.
