BTS's V to throw ceremonial pitch at Dodgers game against Cincinnati Reds
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 13:58
- PAIK JI-HWAN
BTS member V will throw the first ceremonial pitch during an MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 25, the Dodgers announced on Monday.
The Dodgers on Monday shared a poster on their social media featuring V and a statement saying, “ARMY, you ready? V will be at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 25 to throw out the first ceremonial first pitch!”
V will throw the first ceremonial pitch in the Dodgers’ first of a three-game series against the Reds. The Dodgers are defending MLB World Series champions and home to Korean second baseman Kim Hye-seong and Japanese star Shohei Ohtani.
This marks V’s first ceremonial pitch. The event comes as BTS is preparing its world tour for next year. The group has worked on its music production and performance preparation in the United States since July ahead of its return in the spring of 2026.
V debuted with BTS in 2013 and completed his mandatory military service in June.
