 BTS's V to throw ceremonial pitch at Dodgers game against Cincinnati Reds
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BTS's V to throw ceremonial pitch at Dodgers game against Cincinnati Reds

Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 13:58
A poster announcing that BTS member V will throw the ceremonial first pitch. [BIGHIT MUSIC]

A poster announcing that BTS member V will throw the ceremonial first pitch. [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
BTS member V will throw the first ceremonial pitch during an MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 25, the Dodgers announced on Monday.  
 
The Dodgers on Monday shared a poster on their social media featuring V and a statement saying, “ARMY, you ready? V will be at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 25 to throw out the first ceremonial first pitch!”  
 

Related Article

 
V will throw the first ceremonial pitch in the Dodgers’ first of a three-game series against the Reds. The Dodgers are defending MLB World Series champions and home to Korean second baseman Kim Hye-seong and Japanese star Shohei Ohtani.   
 
This marks V’s first ceremonial pitch. The event comes as BTS is preparing its world tour for next year. The group has worked on its music production and performance preparation in the United States since July ahead of its return in the spring of 2026.  
 
V debuted with BTS in 2013 and completed his mandatory military service in June.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags BTS V MLB Ceremonial first pitch Los Angeles Dodgers

More in K-pop

BTS's V to throw ceremonial pitch at Dodgers game against Cincinnati Reds

Red Velvet's Joy feeling 'gratitude' ahead of comeback EP release

Super Junior's 'Super Show 10' concerts to be streamed at movie theaters worldwide

NCT's Haechan to make solo debut with album 'Taste' on Sept. 8

Blackpink's Lisa sells personal items, donates proceeds to charity

Related Stories

Ohtani may return to mound Saturday in Kansas City, manager Dave Roberts keeps option open-ended

Ohtani leaves mound with cramping against Reds but hopes to make next start

Shohei Ohtani gives up his first homer of the season, then hits a 2-run shot of his own

Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong on verge of MLB debut with call-up

Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong keeps hitting streak going in win over Diamondbacks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)