 BigHit unveils its first boy band since TXT — in pictures
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 19:58 Updated: 18 Aug. 2025, 20:00
Boy band Cortis performs lead track “What You Want” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis held its debut showcase on Monday at the Blue Square in central Seoul, to celebrate the release of its first EP “Color Outside the Lines.”
 
Cortis is BigHit’s first new boy band in six years, following BTS and Tomorrow X Together. The group consists of Martin, Juhoon, Keonho, Seonghyeon and James.
 
During the event, the group, which describes itself as “young creators crew,” performed the prerelease track “GO!” and the lead track “What You Want” and introduced its album to the media.
 
“We call ourselves a young creative crew — or "Young CC" for short,” Martin, the leader, told reporters. “From a young age, we grew up watching hip-hop crews and rock bands, naturally developing a culture of filming videos and making music together.”
 

“Young CC has a spirit of co-creation,” Juhoon added. “Even for a single line of lyrics, all five of us think about which word fits best. When creating choreography, we discuss what movements work best, and step by step, we make everything our own.”
 
“Color Outside the Lines” features five tracks; “FaSHioN,” “JoyRide,” “Lullaby,” “Go!” and “What You Want,” for which the members are credited for both production and choreography.
 
“We went on a songwriting camp in LA to work on the title track and B-sides,” Keonho said. “Originally, we planned to stay for a month, but things didn’t go smoothly, so we ended up staying for three months.”
 
“Since our debut songs represents us as a group, I had many concerns,” Juhoon shared. “When this track was finally completed at the end of the songwriting camp, I was overjoyed.”
 
The following images capture key moments from the event, during which Cortis posed for the cameras and answered questions from reporters.
 
Boy band Cortis poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs lead track “What You Want” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs lead track “What You Want” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs lead track “What You Want” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs lead track “What You Want” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs lead track “What You Want” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs lead track “What You Want” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs lead track “What You Want” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs lead track “What You Want” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs lead track “What You Want” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs lead track “What You Want” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Martin poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Martin poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Martin poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Martin poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Martin poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Martin poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Martin poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Martin poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Juhoon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Juhoon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Juhoon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Juhoon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Juhoon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Juhoon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Juhoon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Juhoon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Keonho poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Keonho poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Keonho poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Keonho poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Keonho poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Keonho poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Seonghyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Seonghyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Seonghyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Seonghyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Seonghyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s Seonghyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s James poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s James poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s James poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s James poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s James poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s James poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s James poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Cortis’s James poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs B-side “GO!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs B-side “GO!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs B-side “GO!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs B-side “GO!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs B-side “GO!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs B-side “GO!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs B-side “GO!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs B-side “GO!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs B-side “GO!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs B-side “GO!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs B-side “GO!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs B-side “GO!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs B-side “GO!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis performs B-side “GO!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis answers questions during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Cortis answers questions during a showcase for the release of the band’s first EP, ″Color Outside the Lines,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

 

BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]]
