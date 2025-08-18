 Blackpink eyes November release date for new album
Blackpink eyes November release date for new album

Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 09:51
Girl group Blackpink [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

Blackpink is preparing to release a new album by November, the quartet's agency YG Entertainment said Monday.
 
"The members and producers are all making preparations," YG Entertainment chief producer Yang Hyun-suk said in a video uploaded on Monday.
 

"We will try to have it released in November," he said, without disclosing further details.
 
This would be Blackpink's first new album in three years since "Born Pink" was released in September 2022. Blackpink released its new digital single "Jump" on July 11 and performed the song for the first time during the inaugural concert of its "Deadline" world tour. 
 
Monday's video was primarily aimed at promoting the agency's boy band Treasure and girl group BabyMonster, which are each releasing new albums in September and October, respectively.
 
Treasure is set to release its third EP "Love Pulse" on Sept. 1, followed by BabyMonster's new EP to be released on Oct. 10. Both albums will feature four tracks, according to Yang.
 
"We have completed recording 80 to 90 percent of all the new songs that BabyMonster will release next year," Yang said. "We will endeavor to make it possible for BabyMonster to meet with fans as often as possible."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
