Blackpink's Lisa sells personal items, donates proceeds to charity

Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 10:53
Lisa of girl group Blackpink [SONY MUSIC KOREA]

Lisa of girl group Blackpink donated the proceeds of a flea market to a nonprofit after selling a selection of her personal belongings, such as clothes and accessories, Sony Music Korea said Monday.
 
Lisa held the flea market event, "Welcome to Lisa's Closet," in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, to sell her belongings and donate the proceeds to charity. She also met with fans at the site for a special session, according to Sony Music Korea.
 

The money from the items sold will go to nonprofit Good Neighbors, which will pass on the funds to help people of Niger in Africa get access to clean water, as well as install solar panels for power.
 
"It was such a pleasure to be able to give hope to someone's future, thanks to people who took part in my event," Lisa said. "I will keep on doing my part to make a pleasant change for children in need."
 
Lisa's group Blackpink is currently on its "Deadline" world tour.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
