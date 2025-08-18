 NCT's Haechan to make solo debut with album 'Taste' on Sept. 8
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

NCT's Haechan to make solo debut with album 'Taste' on Sept. 8

Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 10:54
The cover of singer Haechan of boy band NCT's first solo album ″Taste″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

The cover of singer Haechan of boy band NCT's first solo album ″Taste″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Haechan of boy band NCT will make his solo debut with a full-length album titled "Taste" on Sept. 8, his agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
 
The album will have 11 tracks, including lead track "CRZY," pronounced "crazy." All tracks are R&B in style and will highlight his unique color as an artist, according to the agency.
 

Related Article

 
"The title of the album has a double meaning," the agency said. "The first is that Haechan will share his taste in the music that he has liked since his childhood, and the second means that fans will 'taste' his music for the first time as a solo artist."
 
Haechan debuted as a member of NCT in 2016. He is a part of two subunits of NCT: NCT 127 and NCT Dream.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Haechan NCT SM Entertainment

More in K-pop

BTS's V to throw ceremonial pitch at Dodgers game against Cincinnati Reds

Red Velvet's Joy feeling 'gratitude' ahead of comeback EP release

Super Junior's 'Super Show 10' concerts to be streamed at movie theaters worldwide

NCT's Haechan to make solo debut with album 'Taste' on Sept. 8

Blackpink's Lisa sells personal items, donates proceeds to charity

Related Stories

SM Entertainment calls out sasaeng fans for stalking band members

NCT's Mark brings it all home with exclusive listening party ahead of solo album release

NCT to wrap up the year by dropping new single on Dec. 4

NCT to release second part of second full-length album on Nov. 23

NCT's Taeil, Haechan to release duet "N.Y.C.T" on Sept. 7
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)