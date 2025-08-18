NCT's Haechan to make solo debut with album 'Taste' on Sept. 8
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 10:54
- YOON SO-YEON
Haechan of boy band NCT will make his solo debut with a full-length album titled "Taste" on Sept. 8, his agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
The album will have 11 tracks, including lead track "CRZY," pronounced "crazy." All tracks are R&B in style and will highlight his unique color as an artist, according to the agency.
"The title of the album has a double meaning," the agency said. "The first is that Haechan will share his taste in the music that he has liked since his childhood, and the second means that fans will 'taste' his music for the first time as a solo artist."
Haechan debuted as a member of NCT in 2016. He is a part of two subunits of NCT: NCT 127 and NCT Dream.
