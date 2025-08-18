 Super Junior's 'Super Show 10' concerts to be streamed at movie theaters worldwide
Super Junior's 'Super Show 10' concerts to be streamed at movie theaters worldwide

Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 10:56
Boy band Super Junior's ″Super Show 10″ poster [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Super Junior's upcoming "Super Show 10" concerts will be streamed live and shown at theaters in 14 regions around the world, its agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
 
The band is set to hold three concerts at southern Seoul's KSPO Dome on Aug. 22, 23 and 24 to celebrate its 20th anniversary of debut.
 

The agency decided to hold the theater livestream after all tickets sold out. The live session will take place in theaters in Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Spain, Denmark, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
 
The concert will also be streamed live through Weverse on Aug. 23 and 24.
 
Super Junior debuted in 2005. The band has seen commercial success over the years with songs such as “Sorry Sorry” (2009), “No Other” (2010), “Mr. Simple” (2011), “Spy” (2012) and “Devil” (2015).
 
The band has been holding a series of events for its 20th anniversary, including a pop-up store that opened on Aug. 15 in eastern Seoul, as well as exhibitions and TV appearances.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Super Junior SM Entertainment

