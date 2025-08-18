'My Daughter is a Zombie' leads holiday box office weekend

"My Daughter is a Zombie," starring Jo Jung-suk, maintained its grip on the local box office during the holiday weekend, data showed Monday.According to the Korean Film Council, the zombie drama attracted over 762,000 moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, topping the weekend chart. Friday was the public holiday marking Liberation Day, the end of Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.Since its premiere on July 30, the film has been the top box office hit. It has drawn a cumulative audience of 4.5 million, becoming the first movie released this year to achieve the milestone.Coming in second for the weekend was Brad Pitt's "F1," with 375,252 admissions. Released June 25 in Korea, the racing drama has surpassed the 4 million cumulative audience mark.The new romantic drama "Pretty Crazy" debuted at No. 3 with 269,873 admissions on its opening weekend.Yonhap