Actor, singer Lee Jun-ho begins own agency O3 Collective
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 10:43
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Actor and singer Lee Jun-ho has founded his own agency, O3 Collective, signaling a new chapter in his career.
O3 Collective, established by Lee, said Monday that the company is "a creative group where three key elements — the artist's identity [One], originality in content [Original] and a systematic management structure [Orbit] — move organically to form a singular creative orbit."
The company said it envisions "a team-based brand system where artists, content and staff all take center stage," adding, "We aim to go beyond being a mere management company and become a business lab centered on intellectual property, capable of unlimited expansion that fosters growth for all."
Yang Hye-young, former CJ ENM Brand Strategy Office Marketing Planning Manager co-founded the company.
Lee recently terminated his contract with JYP Entertainment on April 15. However, JYP will continue to manage the singer-actor’s activities in Japan, according to the entertainment agency.
Lee debuted as a member of 2PM in 2008 under JYP Entertainment. The band is known for songs like "Heartbeat" (2009), "My House" (2015) and "Hands Up" (2011). He began his acting career with the film "Cold Eyes" (2013) and is recognized for his roles in TV shows such as "Good Manager" (2017), "The Red Sleeve" (2021) and "King the Land" (2023).
Lee is set to return to the small screen later this year in the upcoming tvN drama “Typhoon Family” and the Netflix original series “Cashero.”
