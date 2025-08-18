 Bill Gates to guest star on hit show 'You Quiz on the Block'
Bill Gates to guest star on hit show 'You Quiz on the Block'

Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 12:53
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates speaks with Reuters during an interview in New York City on May 8. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Microsoft co-founder and global philanthropist Bill Gates is scheduled to appear on the popular talk show "You Quiz on the Block," CJ ENM said Monday.
 
Hosted by beloved comedians Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, tvN's popular Wednesday talk show is one of the country's most celebrated for its diverse lineup of guests, which ranges from everyday citizens to global superstars.
 

"We are honored to invite Bill Gates to our show, who connects the world through technology and changes it through donations," the company said in a statement.
 
The company noted that the show's mission to promote human dignity aligns with the Gates Foundation's core belief, "Every life has equal value."
 
Since its launch on August 2018, the program has successfully attracted a number of high-profile global celebrities in the past, including Scarlett Johansson and Timothee Chalamet.
 
The episode featuring Gates is slated to air sometime this month, with a specific date yet to be announced.
 
 

Yonhap
