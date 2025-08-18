Kim Jong-kook announces marriage online in handwritten letter to fans
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 14:33
Singer and television personality Kim Jong-kook, 48, is getting married.
On Monday, Kim shared a handwritten letter on his fan cafe, writing, “I am getting married.” He did not disclose the wedding date or the identity of his bride.
“I plan to hold the ceremony quietly in the near future with family, relatives and a few acquaintances, keeping it fairly small,” he wrote.
“Although I have always thought to myself that one day I would write and post a message like this, actually sitting down to write it makes me feel far more nervous than I imagined,” he continued. “I have dropped a few hints here and there, but I know it will still come as a sudden surprise to many of you.”
“This year marks my 30th debut anniversary, and instead of making the album I wanted to, I ended up getting to have my other half,” Kim added. “I hope you will still congratulate me and cheer me on. It may be very late, but I am relieved that it is finally happening. I will do my best to live well.”
“Thanks to all of you, who have been my greatest source of strength for so long, I am able to marry and take on this new challenge in life,” he said in closing. “I will continue to work harder and live diligently.”
In April this year, Kim purchased a 243-square-meter (2,615-square-foot) apartment in Apelbaum 2nd Complex in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul, for 6.2 billion won ($4.48 million).
On SBS’s variety show “My Little Old Boy” (2016-), Kim mentioned the purchase and said, “If I am going to get married, I need to prepare.”
Kim debuted as part of pop trio Turbo in 1995 and has since expanded his career to appearances in various entertainment shows, including “Family Outing” (2008-2010) and “Running Man” (2010-). Kim also started his own comedic YouTube channel focusing on exercise content, “Gym Jong Kook,” in June 2021.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)