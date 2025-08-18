 South Korean Navy to take part in U.S.-led maritime exercise in waters off Guam
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 18:15
The 14,500-ton ROKS Marado amphibious landing ship, left, and the 4,400-ton ROKS Wang Geon destroyer, right, are seen departing from a port in Jinhae to attend the Talisman Sabre exercise on June 18. [YONHAP]

Korea's Navy said Monday it will take part in a U.S.-led multinational maritime exercise, involving its 4,400-ton destroyer, in waters off Guam next week to bolster joint operational capabilities.
 
The Pacific Vanguard exercise is scheduled to take place from Sunday to Sept. 3, involving the naval forces of Korea, the United States, Australia and Japan.
 

The Korean Navy has sent the 4,400-ton ROKS Wang Geon destroyer and a Lynx helicopter, mobilizing some 160 personnel for the annual exercise.
 
During the exercise, the navies plan to take part in various exercises, including maritime interdiction, anti-submarine warfare and air-defense operations.
 

Yonhap
