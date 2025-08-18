Heat wave to continue Tuesday with morning rain in Seoul area
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 22:05
- KIM JU-YEON
Korea will remain gripped by sweltering heat through Tuesday, with apparent temperatures forecast to climb up to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit). Rain is expected in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi during the early morning hours, with cloudy skies anticipated throughout the day.
Heat wave advisories — issued when apparent temperatures are expected to stay above 35 degrees Celsius for at least two consecutive days — were in effect across Korea on Monday, except for some mountainous areas in Gangwon and Mount Halla on Jeju Island.
Temperatures above the seasonal average will continue through Tuesday. Morning lows will range between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs will climb to between 30 and 35 degrees, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The apparent temperature in most regions will rise to around 33 degrees.
Seoul is forecast to record 26 degrees Celsius in the morning and 31 degrees in the afternoon; Incheon 26 and 30; Daejeon and Gwangju 25 and 33; Daegu 24 and 35, Ulsan 24 and 34 and Busan 26 and 33.
Strong showers are expected to hit eastern Gyeonggi in the afternoon. Showers are also forecast in inland Gangwon, inland Chungcheong, North and South Jeolla, inland Gyeongsang and Jeju in the afternoon. Some parts of inland North Gyeongsang could see showers extend into the evening.
