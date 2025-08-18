 Lee calls for phased steps to implement existing inter-Korean pacts to restore ties with North
Lee calls for phased steps to implement existing inter-Korean pacts to restore ties with North

Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 12:53
President Lee Jae Myung presides over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Aug. 18. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung on Monday called for taking steps where necessary to implement existing inter-Korean agreements, days after he reaffirmed his pledge to restore ties and trust with North Korea, including reviving the 2018 military tension reduction pact.
 
"True security lies in safeguarding peace. What we need now is the courage to steadily take steps to ease tensions while firmly maintaining an ironclad defense posture," Lee said during a Cabinet meeting.
 

"I ask the relevant ministries to prepare for a phased implementation of existing inter-Korean agreements, starting with those where possible," Lee said.
 
His remarks came after he reinforced in his Liberation Day address that his government will take measures to reduce tensions and restore trust with Pyongyang.
 
Lee said the South under his leadership will respect the North's current system and that it will not pursue any form of unification by absorption.
 
He also said that Seoul will take "proactive, gradual steps" to restore the Sept. 19 military agreement, signed between the two sides in 2018 to reduce border tensions.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Lee Jae Myung North Korea inter-Korea

