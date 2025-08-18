 South Korea to devise 'phased denuclearization' strategy for North: Foreign Minister Cho
South Korea to devise 'phased denuclearization' strategy for North: Foreign Minister Cho

Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 17:05
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun delivers remarks during a National Assembly session of the foreign affairs and unification committee at the National Assembly building in western Seoul on Aug. 18. [YONHAP]

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Monday that South Korea will craft a "phased denuclearization" strategy for North Korea, moving in sequence from "freeze to reduction to dismantlement," and seek inter-Korean dialogue in parallel with nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
 
Cho made the remarks at the start of a parliamentary session on foreign affairs and unification issues, stressing that these plans will be carried out in close coordination with the United States.
 

"Based on close coordination between the two countries, we will create conditions for dialogue on North Korean nuclear issues and seek to resume inter-Korean and North Korea-U.S. talks," Cho said in the opening remarks.
 
"Based on this, we will develop a phased denuclearization strategy and implementation plans, moving from freeze to reduction to dismantlement. Should dialogue advance, we will pursue inter-Korean talks and North Korea-U.S. [nuclear] negotiations in parallel," he said.
 
Cho said in that way, the government hopes to create conditions in which the denuclearization process and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula can "propel each other forward."
    
The government will also seek "constructive" roles from neighboring countries, including China and Russia, in the denuclearization process, he said.
 
Cho's remarks came after Lee reaffirmed his pledge to restore ties and trust with the North during his Liberation Day speech on Friday, saying the South will respect the North's current regime and that it will never seek any form of unification by absorption.
 
In a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day, Lee said the government will take phased steps to reduce cross-border tensions, including reviving the 2018 military tension reduction pact with Pyongyang.
 
Ahead of Lee's forthcoming visit to Washington, Cho underscored that the government will work to advance the alliance with the United States into a "strategic and comprehensive" one oriented toward the future.
 
"We will pursue the modernization of our alliance in a future-oriented way amid the changing security environment," Cho said.
 
He also vowed full support to ensure the smooth implementation of follow-up measures to the tariff agreement with the United States.
 
"While enhancing cooperation not only in strategic industries, such as shipbuilding, semiconductors and nuclear power, [we will also expand cooperation] in economic security and advanced technologies," he said.
 
Cho reiterated his commitment to advancing bilateral relations with Japan and strengthening the trilateral partnership with Tokyo and Washington.

