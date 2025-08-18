 Military maneuvers: Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise begins at Camp Humphreys
Military maneuvers: Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise begins at Camp Humphreys

Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 19:38 Updated: 18 Aug. 2025, 20:10
An Apache helicopter moves at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 18, as the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield joint military exercise between Korea and the United States kicks off to strengthen readiness against potential threats on the Korean Peninsula. [YONHAP]

An Apache helicopter moves at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 18, as the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield joint military exercise between Korea and the United States kicks off to strengthen readiness against potential threats on the Korean Peninsula.
