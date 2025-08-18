Are we 'delulu' or did the K-pop fandom just add a word to the dictionary?
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 18:11
K-pop fandom slang is going mainstream. “Delulu,” once used by fans to mock daydreams of dating pop idols, has now entered the Cambridge English Dictionary, as part of a new wave of TikTok-born words reshaping English.
The University of Cambridge included several slang terms in its latest edition including "delulu," "skibidi," "tradwife" and "broligarchy," the Guardian reported on Monday.
The term "delulu," an abbreviation of "delusional," originated in the mid-2010s within international K-pop fandom communities. Fans used it to describe those who believed they could be romantically involved with K-pop stars, or idols as they are referred to in Korea.
Last year, The Times noted that TikTok users uploaded photos of BTS member Jimin with captions referring to him as their boyfriend, calling it part of the “delulu” trend that circulates playfully within K-pop circles.
While the word began as a mocking expression, the Guardian explained that TikTok users now employ it as a kind of self-affirming meme. For example, young users say things like “delulu is the solulu" to manifest wishes. Its dictionary entry defines it as “believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to."
“Tradwife,” a portmanteau of “traditional” and “wife,” describes women who highlight and idealize conservative gender roles on social media, such as caring for children, supporting their husbands and managing households.
The Cambridge Dictionary defines them as female influencers who glorify domesticity, "especially one who posts on social media."
The term carries a similar nuance to Korea’s “hyeonmo-yangcheo,” which means a devoted wife and wise mother.
“Broligarchy” blends “bro” with “oligarchy,” referring to “a small group of men, especially men owning or involved in a technology business, who are extremely rich and powerful, and who have or want political influence."
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos are cited as examples.
Other new additions include “mouse jiggler,” a device or software that makes it appear as though someone is working online even when they are not, a trend that grew during the Covid-19 pandemic, and “work spouse,” meaning a trusted colleague with whom one shares a close, supportive relationship.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)