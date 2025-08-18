Ex-first lady, associate to appear for special counsel questioning Monday

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee and her close associate are set to appear before a special counsel team for questioning at the same time early this week, officials said Sunday, raising the possibility of a cross-examination.The sessions will take place at 10 a.m. Monday as special counsel Min Joong-ki has been investigating corruption allegations surrounding Kim, including those in connection to Kim Ye-seong, known as the "butler" of her family.It would mark the second questioning for the former first lady after her arrest last Tuesday and the first for Kim Ye-seong after a Seoul court issued his arrest warrant Friday over allegations of embezzling 3.38 billion won ($2.4 million) from IMS Mobility, a company he has a stake in.Min's team has been investigating allegations that IMS Mobility unfairly received 18.4 billion won in investments from several companies, including Kakao Mobility, in 2023.Considering that IMS Mobility was effectively in a state of capital impairment at the time, special prosecutors suspect the companies made the investment in consideration of their connection to Kim and the former first lady.Special prosecutors suspect that Kim funneled some of the investment into another company he effectively controlled.The special counsel team is also looking into allegations that the embezzled funds or other profits may have possibly been funneled to the former first lady's family.Kim has denied serving as a "butler" for the former first lady's family and the former first lady's involvement in the investment into IMS Mobility.On Monday, a shaman named Jeon Seong-bae is also scheduled to appear before the special council team for questioning on charges of delivering a diamond necklace and Chanel bags to Kim on behalf of the Unification Church between April and August 2022. He allegedly delivered requests for business favors from the church along with the luxury gifts.Yonhap