 Head of construction firm dies after falling 11 meters from work site in Gimhae
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 09:33
An ambulance vehicle attended by medical staff, unrelated to the story [NEWS1]

A construction worker in their 40s died Sunday morning after falling from a height of about 11 meters (36 feet) at a construction site in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang.
 
The worker, who was the head of a subcontracting firm, was reportedly about to take a short break and was heading toward a lift after completing welding work at the site.
 

The person reportedly died on the scene.
 
Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident and are questioning people on-site.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
