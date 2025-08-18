Head of construction firm dies after falling 11 meters from work site in Gimhae
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 09:33
A construction worker in their 40s died Sunday morning after falling from a height of about 11 meters (36 feet) at a construction site in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang.
The worker, who was the head of a subcontracting firm, was reportedly about to take a short break and was heading toward a lift after completing welding work at the site.
The person reportedly died on the scene.
Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident and are questioning people on-site.
