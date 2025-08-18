 Suwon bomb threat was a disgruntled delivery driver's prank, police find
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Suwon bomb threat was a disgruntled delivery driver's prank, police find

Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 14:18
A commercial building in Suwon, Gyeonggi, that houses a fast food chain [YONHAP]

A commercial building in Suwon, Gyeonggi, that houses a fast food chain [YONHAP]

 
A suspected bomb threat at a fast food restaurant in Suwon, Gyeonggi, turned out to have been staged by a delivery worker with a grudge against the store.
 
Suwon Yeongtong Police said Monday that they had arrested a delivery worker in their 20s, who the authorities said had posted to social media at 1:07 p.m. on Sunday that the restaurant's employees were unfriendly and that a bomb would be planted at the branch. They then reported a suspected terrorist threat to the 112 emergency hotline, pretending to be a witness who had seen the post.
 

Related Article

 
Police said the worker had recently delivered food from the restaurant and held a grudge after being criticized for a late delivery.
 
The false report prompted a special operations unit to search the premises for about one hour and 40 minutes. Around 400 people were evacuated from the nine-story building, which also houses a hospital and private academies, causing major disruption.
 
The worker was apprehended at 4 p.m., three hours after the incident, after police traced their social media accounts.
 
Officers said they seek to detain the suspect, who has been charged with obstruction of official duties by deception and interference with business operations. Police are considering adding public intimidation charges.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea bomb bomb threat Suwon

More in Social Affairs

Crypto assets seized: Tax delinquents discover their virtual wallets matter

Court proceeds with martial law hearing without ex-President Yoon

The fountain of youth may not be place, but a protein

Suwon bomb threat was a disgruntled delivery driver's prank, police find

Descendants of pro-Japanese collaborators to be banned from buying back confiscated properties

Related Stories

Man fined 6 million won for threatening bystanders with homemade bomb in public

Bomb threat made against nonexistent Gwangju department store

Man turns himself in for posting bomb threat against game developer

Yonsei University students evacuated after bomb threat

Busan man caught prank calling police on SIM-free phone
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)