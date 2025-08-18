Trump and Putin's cease-fire discussions leave Korea under pressure

The Alaska summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin ended with no deal and no cease-fire. But revelations about what was discussed behind closed doors have already stirred considerable controversy. According to the New York Times, Putin suggested that swift peace talks would be possible if Ukraine ceded the Donbas region — about 75 percent of which is under Russian occupation — and Trump reportedly conveyed the idea to European leaders. If true, that would mean Trump effectively embraced Putin’s logic and is now pressing Ukraine to make territorial concessions. This marks a shift from his earlier stance that “an immediate cease-fire” was the top priority.When Russia — a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and a nuclear power — invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the world swiftly condemned it as a blatant violation of international law. For Washington, which has long styled itself as the world’s police officer, to now retroactively ratify Moscow’s aggression would be nothing short of shocking. To demand that a nation surrender land after enduring countless civilian casualties is tantamount to secondary victimization by great powers. As the Times put it, the Alaska talks smacked of “a 19th-century imperialist bargain to resolve a 21st-century crisis.”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been left visibly dismayed, warning that efforts to end a war now stretching into its fourth year are only becoming “more complicated.” When he meets Trump on Monday, Zelensky will likely face heavy pressure to accept Putin’s terms. The memory of Trump humiliating him at the White House in February — bluntly declaring, “You have no cards” — is still raw.Ukraine’s plight is hardly remote. The spectacle of a major power striking deals at the expense of a smaller state underscores the brutal realpolitik of Trump’s second term. Allies and partners are reduced to bargaining chips, and the world is becoming a jungle where the strong prey on the weak. Korea may be among the world’s top 10 economies and fifth in military power, but in a rapidly shifting geopolitical order, it cannot afford complacency.President Lee Jae Myung will hold his first summit with Trump on August 25. Sensitive issues are on the table: modernizing the alliance, redefining the U.S. troop presence in Korea, and negotiating higher Korean defense spending. The real danger, however, lies in the possibility that Trump, ever the wily dealmaker, might bypass Seoul and cut directly to Pyongyang — recognizing North Korea’s nuclear status and plunging into arms talks on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s terms. For Korea, that would be a nightmare scenario.There is no guarantee Trump will not spring such a card on Lee. Seoul must be fully prepared. To avoid being dragged along by great-power maneuvers, Korea must hold firm to its own leverage on each issue. The Alaska summit laid bare the cold reality of power politics without regard for smaller states. Korea cannot allow itself to become the next casualty of that ruthless game.