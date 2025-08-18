The deeper corruption behind the downfall of Korea's presidential couple

“Come, you spirits that tend on mortal thoughts, unsex me here, and fill me, from the crown to the toe, top-full of direst cruelty.”In Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” Lady Macbeth goads her husband into murdering and seizing the throne. Her anguished plea to be stripped of “womanhood” has become a symbol of ambition and intrigue — and, ever since, a template for the misogynistic narrative that behind every fallen ruler stands a dangerous wife.The recent downfall of a former Korean president and his wife has revived such echoes. Reuters, for instance, focused on Kim Keon Hee’s personal decline: the glamor of life in the presidential residence replaced by solitary confinement in the Seoul Detention Center, where meals cost barely 1,700 won ($1.22) each. But reducing this to the tale of an “evil woman” distorts history. The allegations against her — bribery, stock manipulation, abuse of influence — are matters for the courts.History is replete with women cast in this role. In ancient Rome, Messalina was etched into memory as a symbol of debauchery and conspiracy, though the portrayal served clear political ends. In modern times, Imelda Marcos of the Philippines and Rosmah Mansor of Malaysia were found guilty of corruption, but even then, the “woman behind the man” frame often blurred the responsibility of the male leaders themselves. Structural corruption was downplayed; the wife’s personal desires were exaggerated.When Macbeth was written in 1606, it was just after Elizabeth I’s 45-year reign. Lady Macbeth is not merely a stock villainess or an appendage to power. She is a figure of ambition and guilt, ruthlessness and vulnerability — reflecting both the possibilities and the limits of female authority in late 16th-century England.This moment in Korea should not be consumed as another tale of a wife who corrupted her husband. It should instead force us to confront the deeper rot: the structures of corrupt power.