 The deeper corruption behind the downfall of Korea's presidential couple
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Meanwhile

print dictionary print

The deeper corruption behind the downfall of Korea's presidential couple

Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 00:07
 
Kim Seung-jung
 
The author is an archaeologist and a professor at the University of Toronto.
 
“Come, you spirits that tend on mortal thoughts, unsex me here, and fill me, from the crown to the toe, top-full of direst cruelty.”
 
In Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” Lady Macbeth goads her husband into murdering and seizing the throne. Her anguished plea to be stripped of “womanhood” has become a symbol of ambition and intrigue — and, ever since, a template for the misogynistic narrative that behind every fallen ruler stands a dangerous wife.
 
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee, center, leaves Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Aug. 12, after an arrest warrant hearing. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee, center, leaves Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Aug. 12, after an arrest warrant hearing. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
The recent downfall of a former Korean president and his wife has revived such echoes. Reuters, for instance, focused on Kim Keon Hee’s personal decline: the glamor of life in the presidential residence replaced by solitary confinement in the Seoul Detention Center, where meals cost barely 1,700 won ($1.22) each. But reducing this to the tale of an “evil woman” distorts history. The allegations against her — bribery, stock manipulation, abuse of influence — are matters for the courts.
 
History is replete with women cast in this role. In ancient Rome, Messalina was etched into memory as a symbol of debauchery and conspiracy, though the portrayal served clear political ends. In modern times, Imelda Marcos of the Philippines and Rosmah Mansor of Malaysia were found guilty of corruption, but even then, the “woman behind the man” frame often blurred the responsibility of the male leaders themselves. Structural corruption was downplayed; the wife’s personal desires were exaggerated.
 
When Macbeth was written in 1606, it was just after Elizabeth I’s 45-year reign. Lady Macbeth is not merely a stock villainess or an appendage to power. She is a figure of ambition and guilt, ruthlessness and vulnerability — reflecting both the possibilities and the limits of female authority in late 16th-century England.
 

Related Article

 
This moment in Korea should not be consumed as another tale of a wife who corrupted her husband. It should instead force us to confront the deeper rot: the structures of corrupt power.
tags meanwhile Kim Keeon Hee

More in Meanwhile

The deeper corruption behind the downfall of Korea's presidential couple

China’s ‘Eye of Heaven’ and the power of scientific commitment

Why do lion statues have curly, perm-like manes?

Surprise launch of the real-name financial transaction system

A house befitting its master: Imcheonggak in Andong

Related Stories

Time is running out to fix first lady risk

Remembering the playful swagger of a ‘Real American’ (KOR)

Why do lion statues have curly, perm-like manes?

The giant without a name

Power without accountability: Korea’s political elite under fire
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)