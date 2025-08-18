Monday's fortune: Embrace the present moment
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 Peace of mind is the true treasure.
🔹 Make the most of today rather than waiting for tomorrow.
🔹 A great day to purchase something new.
🔹 Open up and engage in meaningful conversation.
🔹 A promising opportunity may reveal itself.
🔹 A hopeful and progressive day.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 You might be lucky with food or treats.
🔹 Sometimes, “good enough” really is best.
🔹 Long-awaited news may finally arrive.
🔹 Momentum points toward growth and progress.
🔹 Expect new changes or fresh beginnings.
🔹 Be bold and forward-thinking.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 A parent’s love never changes.
🔹 Keep yourself pleasantly occupied.
🔹 Take it step by step — don’t rush.
🔹 Share responsibilities with the right people.
🔹 Blend into the mood rather than standing out.
🔹 Use your time efficiently today.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 Stay hydrated with tea or water.
🔹 Enjoy fruit high in water content.
🔹 Watch for joint or back-related issues.
🔹 Don’t reveal everything you're thinking.
🔹 Align your tone with those in charge.
🔹 Keep an open, humble mindset.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Stay young in spirit and current with the times.
🔹 Choose optimism over worry.
🔹 A refreshing and cheerful day awaits.
🔹 Balance values and practicality.
🔹 You’ll be motivated to work with purpose.
🔹 Promising insights may guide your future path.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid nagging or unnecessary outings.
🔹 Stay balanced between conflicting sides.
🔹 Too many voices can derail the plan.
🔹 Tackle tasks ahead of the curve.
🔹 Weigh gains and losses carefully.
🔹 Survival depends on effort — stay driven.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
🔹 Two heads are better than one — and three, better still.
🔹 Family grows stronger in numbers.
🔹 Start mapping out your second act in life.
🔹 Fusion and collaboration will drive growth.
🔹 Everything may fall into place today.
🔹 Your image may shine brighter than ever.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Expect praise or warm treatment.
🔹 Keep your hands and mind busy with a hobby.
🔹 Accept opportunities and make them yours.
🔹 Taking the first step is already half the journey.
🔹 Even the longest path begins with one step.
🔹 Be assertive and proactive.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid cold foods; opt for nourishing options.
🔹 Your luck improves later in the day.
🔹 Financial worries may weigh on your mind.
🔹 Focus on growing the pie before dividing it.
🔹 If you can’t avoid it, embrace it.
🔹 Don't let pride trip you up.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Skip socializing — enjoy your own company.
🔹 Don’t dwell on what has already passed.
🔹 Stay within your limits — don’t overreach.
🔹 Keep business and personal life separate.
🔹 Rethink things rather than act on impulse.
🔹 Bragging will do more harm than good.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Do your best — the universe may reward you.
🔹 Aging is not decline, but completion.
🔹 Live like today is the best day.
🔹 You’re the main character in today’s story.
🔹 You’ll be doing something you love or excel at.
🔹 Luck is on your side — trust it.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Financial and personal bonds are both favorable.
🔹 Health is your most valuable asset.
🔹 Spending may bring contentment.
🔹 People are your real wealth — invest in them.
🔹 Good timing for smart investments.
🔹 Start things right — first steps matter most.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
