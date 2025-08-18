호나우지뉴, 서울 아이콘스 매치 출전 확정
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 09:55
Ronaldinho joins Icons roster for Seoul exhibition game
호나우지뉴, 서울 아이콘스 매치 출전 확정
Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025
Ronaldinho is the only player ever to win a World Cup, a Copa America, a Confederations Cup, a Champions League, a Copa Libertadores and a Ballon d'Or. But can he add a Nexon Icons title to that palmarès? We’ll find out next month here in Seoul.
palmarès: (프랑스어) 업적, 수상 경력
find out: 확인하다
호나우지뉴는 월드컵, 코파 아메리카, 컨페더레이션스컵, 챔피언스리그, 코파 리베르타도레스, 발롱도르를 모두 석권한 유일한 선수다. 이 업적 목록에 넥슨 아이콘스 타이틀을 추가할 수 있을까? 답은 다음 달 서울에서 확인할 수 있다.
Ronaldinho is the latest player to sign on to this year’s Nexon Icons match, an annual legends game that pitches some of the greatest has-beens global football has ever known against each other for a star-studded night of football in western Seoul.
sign on to: ~에 참여하기로 하다, 계약하다
legends game: 은퇴한 스타 선수 경기
has-beens: 한때 잘나갔던 사람, 한물간 스타
star-studded: 유명인으로(스타로) 가득한
호나우지뉴는 올해 넥슨 아이콘스 매치에 새롭게 이름을 올렸다. 이 대회는 한때 세계 축구를 주름잡았던 전설적인 선수들을 서울의 서쪽에 모아 자웅을 겨루게 하는, 스타로 가득한 축구 축제다.
Started last year by game company Nexon, producer of the FC Online and FC Mobile games, the Nexon Icons match attempts to answer the age-old “offense vs. defense” question in the bluntest way possible: By literally having an all-out offense FC Spear take on a purely defensive Shield United.
age-old: 오래된, 예로부터의
bluntest: 가장 직설적인, 거침없는
literally: 말 그대로
all-out: 전면적인, 전력을 다한
이 대회는 지난해 FC 온라인·FC 모바일 게임 제작사인 넥슨이 시작했다. 경기는 고전적인 축구 논쟁, ‘공격 대 수비’에 지극히 직설적인 방식으로 답을 던진다. 말 그대로 공격수로만 구성된 ‘FC 스피어’와 수비수로만 꾸린 ‘실드 유나이티드’가 전력을 다해 맞붙는다.
The winner last year was the defense. Coached by Fabio Cannavaro, Shield United thumped Thierry Henry’s FC Spear 4-1 with goals from Yaya Touré, Clarence Seedorf, Park Joo-ho, Javier Mascherano and Park Ji-sung.
thump: 크게 이기다, 두들겨 패다
지난해 승자는 수비였다. 파비오 칸나바로 감독이 이끄는 실드 유나이티드는 티에리 앙리가 지휘한 FC 스피어를 4-1로 완파했다. 대결에선 야야 투레, 클라렌스 세도르프, 박주호, 하비에르 마스체라노, 박지성이 골을 기록했다.
Ronaldinho, having rarely seen the back half of the pitch, will obviously join this year’s FC Spear. Other confirmed participants include Henry, Didier Drogba, Eden Hazard, Seedorf, Franck Ribéry, Kaká, Gianluigi Buffon, Iker Casillas and Rio Ferdinand.
back half of the pitch: 수비진영
include: 포함하다
호나우지뉴는 수비 진영에서 좀처럼 볼 수 없었던 선수답게 당연히 FC 스피어에 합류할 것으로 보인다. 이미 확정된 다른 출전 선수로는 앙리, 디디에 드로그바, 에덴 아자르, 세도르프, 프랑크 리베리, 카카, 잔루이지 부폰, 이케르 카시야스, 리오 퍼디난드가 있다.
From the Korean side, Park has reportedly been training for the last year to get more playing time, and local legends Gu Ja-cheol, Seol Ki-hyeon and Lee Bum-young have already signed up to join him.
sign up to: ~에 등록하다, 참가하다
한국 측에선 박지성이 출전 시간을 늘리기 위해 지난 1년 간 훈련을 해 온 것으로 전해진다. 구자철, 설기현, 이범영 등 한국 레전드들도 이미 참가를 확정했다.
The 2025 edition of the Nexon Icons Match will be held on Sept. 13-14 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul.
2025 넥슨 아이콘스 매치는 9월 13~14일 서울 월드컵경기장에서 열린다.
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
