Lee Kang-in starts for PSG in Ligue 1 opener against Nantes
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 15:41 Updated: 18 Aug. 2025, 21:02
Lee Kang-in, the 24-year-old midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain, started in PSG’s 1-0 win over FC Nantes in the opening match of the 2025–26 Ligue 1 season.
Lee was named in the starting lineup for PSG in their away match against FC Nantes held on Sunday at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France. He played as a midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation alongside Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha.
Lee completed 57 of 62 passes for a 92 percent success rate, created three chances and recorded two shots, according to football statistics platform FotMob. He was substituted out in the 61st minute.
The match featured a rare sight for Korean football fans: three Korean players on the pitch. Nantes midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu also started and played 79 minutes, notably clearing a cross from Lee in the 9th minute.
Fellow Korean player Hong Hyun-seok came on for Nantes in the 59th minute and briefly shared the field with Lee. Kwon and Hong both joined the French side this summer — Kwon from Celtic of Scotland and Hong from Mainz of Germany.
PSG secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a winning goal by Vitinha in the 67th minute. Lee had made a strong impression on PSG manager Luis Enrique just days earlier, scoring a consolation goal off the bench in the club’s UEFA Super Cup match against Tottenham on Aug. 14.
British media outlet CaughtOffside reported Sunday that Lee has drawn attention from several top European clubs following his Super Cup performance.
“Lee’s performance in the European Super Cup match against Tottenham attracted the attention of Europe’s leading clubs,” the outlet said, citing anonymous sources.
“Sources close to the player’s situation have confirmed to CaughtOffside that teams such as Napoli, Manchester United and Arsenal are “closely following” the situation of the South Korean player. In particular, it is stated that Arsenal have embodied their interest by making direct contact.”
“He’s a talented player with a bright future, but he has struggled for regular game time at PSG,” said the report. “He needs to leave the club to play more often. Sitting on the bench at a big club at this stage of his career is unlikely to benefit him. He is highly rated by PSG manager, Luis Enrique, but they will not stand in his way if a suitable offer is presented.”
However, French sports daily L'Équipe reported Saturday that PSG's football adviser Luis Campos has no plans to let Lee go.
Meanwhile, Nantes defensive midfielder Kwon delivered a solid performance during Sunday's match, disrupting PSG’s attacks throughout his starting appearance. Kwon’s move to Nantes this summer was reportedly recommended by Francisco Calvete, now a coach at Nantes, who previously worked with him as a physical trainer at Busan IPark. The 23-year-old was named in the starting lineup for his debut.
Lee snatched PSG a win last week, when he scored a goal in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur — ending with a 4-3 win on penalties for the French club — in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, becoming the second Korean to lift the trophy after former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung in 2008.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
