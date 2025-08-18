 Ex-world No. 1 Park Sung-hyun records first LPGA top-10 finish in 6 years
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Golf

print dictionary print

Ex-world No. 1 Park Sung-hyun records first LPGA top-10 finish in 6 years

Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 14:34
Park Sung-hyun of Korea reacts on the 18th green during the final round of The Standard Portland Classic 2025 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 17. [AFP/YONHAP]

Park Sung-hyun of Korea reacts on the 18th green during the final round of The Standard Portland Classic 2025 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 17. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Former world No. 1 Park Sung-hyun has posted her first top-10 finish in six years on the LPGA Tour.
 
Park put up a seven-under 65 in the final round of the Standard Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday, and finished tied for seventh at 17-under 272, alongside fellow Korean player Ryu Hae-ran and Lauren Coughlin of the United States.
 

Related Article

 
It was Park's first top-10 performance since finishing eighth at the AIG Women's Open in August 2019.
 
She poured in five birdies and an eagle on the front nine and sat in second place at one point during the final round. She had two more birdies on the back nine before closing her tournament with a bogey on the 18th hole.
 
“I had a really good start. Everything was working in my favor, so was really happy about the front nine,” Park said through an interpreter. "On the back nine, there were some misses that happened. I missed a couple short putts, so I feel like I could have done a little bit better there.”
 
The 65 matched Park's best round of the tournament, but she said she “wasn't too focused on my overall score.”
 
Park Sung-hyun of Korea hits off the 17th tee during the final round of the LPGA Portland Classic golf tournament at Columbia Edgewater in Portland, Oregon, on Aug. 17. [AP/YONHAP]

Park Sung-hyun of Korea hits off the 17th tee during the final round of the LPGA Portland Classic golf tournament at Columbia Edgewater in Portland, Oregon, on Aug. 17. [AP/YONHAP]

 
“I was just trying to play my best on each hole,” she said. “But I was starting to gain confidence that I could go even lower as I was making good play on those holes.”
 
Park, 31, burst onto the LPGA scene in 2017, collecting two titles, including her maiden major win, en route to capturing both the Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards. She was the first player to nab those two individual honors in the same season since Nancy Lopez in 1978.
 
Park collected three more titles in 2018, including another major, and won twice in 2019.
 
Park Sung-hyun of Korea reacts on the 18th green during the final round of The Standard Portland Classic 2025 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 17. [AFP/YONHAP]

Park Sung-hyun of Korea reacts on the 18th green during the final round of The Standard Portland Classic 2025 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 17. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Park spent one week in 2017 as world No. 1 before returning to the top in 2018.
 
With a nagging wrist injury and other physical issues, Park began struggling in the late portion of the 2019 season. In 2021, Park missed the cut in 10 of her 19 tournaments, and she sat out the entire 2024 season due to medical reasons.
 
She had played 11 tournaments before this week and missed nine cuts, including seven in a row between February and May.
 
With about three months left this season, Park will now try to crack the top 80 in the Race to CME Globe points standings to maintain her tour card for 2026. Park is projected to jump from 147th to 111th after this week.

Yonhap
tags Korea Park Sung-hyun Standard Portland Classic LPGA

More in Golf

Ex-world No. 1 Park Sung-hyun records first LPGA top-10 finish in 6 years

Im Sung-jae qualifies for 7th straight Tour Championship

Akie Iwai of Japan shoots 64 in Portland to take lead in bid for first LPGA Tour title

Genesis Championship destined for Woo Jeong Hills this October

Korea's first pro golfer recognized under Korean name at last on Japan Open records

Related Stories

Kim Sei-young looks to ride momentum at Portland Classic

Ko looks for second win of season at Portland Classic

Park Sung-hyun to defend title at HSBC World Championship

Park In-bee wins Kia Classic in 2021 LPGA season debut

Park In-bee looks to repeat 2021 success at JTBC Classic
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)