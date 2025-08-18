Ex-world No. 1 Park Sung-hyun records first LPGA top-10 finish in 6 years

Former world No. 1 Park Sung-hyun has posted her first top-10 finish in six years on the LPGA Tour.Park put up a seven-under 65 in the final round of the Standard Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday, and finished tied for seventh at 17-under 272, alongside fellow Korean player Ryu Hae-ran and Lauren Coughlin of the United States.It was Park's first top-10 performance since finishing eighth at the AIG Women's Open in August 2019.She poured in five birdies and an eagle on the front nine and sat in second place at one point during the final round. She had two more birdies on the back nine before closing her tournament with a bogey on the 18th hole.“I had a really good start. Everything was working in my favor, so was really happy about the front nine,” Park said through an interpreter. "On the back nine, there were some misses that happened. I missed a couple short putts, so I feel like I could have done a little bit better there.”The 65 matched Park's best round of the tournament, but she said she “wasn't too focused on my overall score.”“I was just trying to play my best on each hole,” she said. “But I was starting to gain confidence that I could go even lower as I was making good play on those holes.”Park, 31, burst onto the LPGA scene in 2017, collecting two titles, including her maiden major win, en route to capturing both the Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards. She was the first player to nab those two individual honors in the same season since Nancy Lopez in 1978.Park collected three more titles in 2018, including another major, and won twice in 2019.Park spent one week in 2017 as world No. 1 before returning to the top in 2018.With a nagging wrist injury and other physical issues, Park began struggling in the late portion of the 2019 season. In 2021, Park missed the cut in 10 of her 19 tournaments, and she sat out the entire 2024 season due to medical reasons.She had played 11 tournaments before this week and missed nine cuts, including seven in a row between February and May.With about three months left this season, Park will now try to crack the top 80 in the Race to CME Globe points standings to maintain her tour card for 2026. Park is projected to jump from 147th to 111th after this week.Yonhap