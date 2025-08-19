Korea's obesity drug market heats up as Mounjaro launches and Wegovy cuts price

DP to push ahead with controversial labor bill despite Amcham opposition

Kospi ends lower for 2nd day as cautious investors eye key global events

Related Stories

Trump Jr. to visit Korea next week

Passion versus numbers (KOR)

Trump vows to change how elections are run. The U.S. Constitution doesn't give him that power.

Trump still intends for reciprocal tariffs to kick in on April 2, White House says

What if a leader cheats his people? (KOR)