 Kospi opens lower amid uncertainties
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower amid uncertainties

Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 09:53
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Aug. 19. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Aug. 19. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened slightly lower Tuesday as investors remained cautious amid ongoing global uncertainties.
 
The benchmark Kospi shed 7.38 points, or 0.23 percent, to 3,169.9 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mixed as investor sentiment was dampened by concerns over potential new U.S. tariffs on semiconductor imports. Market participants also remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming Jackson Hole economic policy symposium.
 
In Seoul, top-cap shares traded mixed.
 
Chip giant Samsung Electronics went up 0.29 percent, and its rival SK hynix increased 0.28 percent. Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up 0.13 percent.
 
Carmakers opened mixed. Top automaker Hyundai Motor went down 0.35 percent, while its sister Kia remained unchanged.
 
Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace shed 1.46 percent, and leading financial firm KB Financial inched down 0.09 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,388.55 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 0.26 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,385 won.

Yonhap
tags kospi stocks shares market

More in Finance

Kospi opens lower amid uncertainties

Kospi closes lower on uncertainty over new U.S. chip tariffs

KRX pre-announces revision to introduce individual-based monitoring

Crypto assets seized: Tax delinquents discover their virtual wallets matter

Kospi opens lower on tech losses

Related Stories

Seoul shares finish slightly higher on mixed sector performance

Seoul shares up for 3rd day amid U.S. tariff uncertainty; won sharply down

Kospi opens lower amid tame inflation data in U.S.

Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains

Kospi opens lower on tariff woes, Middle East tension
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)