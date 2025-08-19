All Airbnb hosts in Korea now required to register business
Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 13:00 Updated: 19 Aug. 2025, 20:44
Airbnb will enforce mandatory business registration for all hosts in Korea starting Oct. 16, the lodging booking platform said on Tuesday.
From Jan. 1, 2026, unregistered properties will no longer be bookable on the platform.
The change means that properties that cannot obtain a lodging business license, such as officetels, will be removed.
Hosts who submit their registration details and certificate after Oct. 16 will be able to resume operations once their information is approved.
The move expands Airbnb’s policy announced last year that required new listings registered after Oct. 2, 2024, to submit business registration documents. It will now apply to existing listings as well.
“This is not an obligation imposed on [market] platforms under Korean law, but a voluntary decision to strengthen trust in Korean society," said Seo Ga-yeon, Airbnb Korea’s country manager. "Airbnb will continue efforts to build credibility in the country.”
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
