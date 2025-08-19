 All Airbnb hosts in Korea now required to register business
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

All Airbnb hosts in Korea now required to register business

Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 13:00 Updated: 19 Aug. 2025, 20:44
The Airbnb logo is seen in this illustration taken on Aug. 5. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The Airbnb logo is seen in this illustration taken on Aug. 5. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Airbnb will enforce mandatory business registration for all hosts in Korea starting Oct. 16, the lodging booking platform said on Tuesday.
 
From Jan. 1, 2026, unregistered properties will no longer be bookable on the platform.
 

Related Article

 
The change means that properties that cannot obtain a lodging business license, such as officetels, will be removed.
 
Hosts who submit their registration details and certificate after Oct. 16 will be able to resume operations once their information is approved.
 
The move expands Airbnb’s policy announced last year that required new listings registered after Oct. 2, 2024, to submit business registration documents. It will now apply to existing listings as well.
 
“This is not an obligation imposed on [market] platforms under Korean law, but a voluntary decision to strengthen trust in Korean society," said Seo Ga-yeon, Airbnb Korea’s country manager. "Airbnb will continue efforts to build credibility in the country.”

BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags korea lodging airbnb

More in Industry

Industry minister meets U.S. senators to discuss shipbuilding cooperation

Secret clause in Czech nuclear deal prompts probe, clouds Trump summit

Trade talks: Korea asks U.S. Congress to help out its shipbuilding

Excluding semiconductors, Korea's export picture looks grim

President Lee meets with Korea Inc. chiefs to review game plan ahead of Trump summit

Related Stories

Korea Airbnb utility dispute leaves owner $637 poorer

Demand for solo travel doubles ahead of Valentine's Day, Airbnb finds

Hangeoleum model compromise is achieved for minbak

Seventeen to host a special Airbnb night with 60 fans for 10th anniversary

Seoul ranks fourth on Airbnb's list of most searched travel destinations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)