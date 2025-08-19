 CJ ENM and Hakuhodo launch new music venture called Chapter-I
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

CJ ENM and Hakuhodo launch new music venture called Chapter-I

Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 16:17
CJ ENM, Hakuhodo logos [CJ ENM]

CJ ENM, Hakuhodo logos [CJ ENM]

 
CJ ENM announced on Tuesday that it had formed a joint venture with Hakuhodo, one of Japan's largest advertising agencies, and launched a new music company called Chapter-I. 
 
The joint venture is intended to combine CJ ENM’s content creation capabilities with Hakuhodo’s expertise in creative branding and data-driven marketing strategies, according to CJ ENM.  
 

Related Article

 
The name Chapter-I reflects both the starting point of the partnership and the idea of opening a new chapter in music-centered intellectual property (IP), the company said.
 
The two companies plan to collaborate across content development, digital marketing, artist training, music production, live performance and merchandising. By merging their strengths, they aim to create music IP tailored to consumer insights and expand their reach in international markets.
 
Their first project will be “Unpretty Rapstar: Hip Pop Princess,” a Korea-Japan co-produced survival show set to air in October on Mnet. The program will bring together the production teams behind “Unpretty Rapstar” (2015-2016) and “Street Woman Fighter” (2021), with Hakuhodo contributing additional creative and marketing input. The show will focus on discovering global artists skilled in rap, dance and production.
 
CJ ENM said that the partnership looks beyond television. It wants Chapter-I to become a platform for long-term opportunities in global music IP and new entertainment experiences.
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea CJ ENM Hakuhodo Chapter-I joint venture

More in Industry

Industry minister meets U.S. senators to discuss shipbuilding cooperation

Secret clause in Czech nuclear deal prompts probe, clouds Trump summit

Trade talks: Korea asks U.S. Congress to help out its shipbuilding

Excluding semiconductors, Korea's export picture looks grim

President Lee meets with Korea Inc. chiefs to review game plan ahead of Trump summit

Related Stories

CJ ENM posts another loss as streaming service struggles

CJ ENM swings red with 88.9 billion-won net loss in Q1

CJ ENM to develop AI software for content companies

CJ ENM looks to animation, sports as movie theaters struggle

CJ ENM, Billboard and its local branch to collaborate on K-pop promotion
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)