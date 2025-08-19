CJ ENM and Hakuhodo launch new music venture called Chapter-I
Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 16:17
CJ ENM announced on Tuesday that it had formed a joint venture with Hakuhodo, one of Japan's largest advertising agencies, and launched a new music company called Chapter-I.
The joint venture is intended to combine CJ ENM’s content creation capabilities with Hakuhodo’s expertise in creative branding and data-driven marketing strategies, according to CJ ENM.
The name Chapter-I reflects both the starting point of the partnership and the idea of opening a new chapter in music-centered intellectual property (IP), the company said.
The two companies plan to collaborate across content development, digital marketing, artist training, music production, live performance and merchandising. By merging their strengths, they aim to create music IP tailored to consumer insights and expand their reach in international markets.
Their first project will be “Unpretty Rapstar: Hip Pop Princess,” a Korea-Japan co-produced survival show set to air in October on Mnet. The program will bring together the production teams behind “Unpretty Rapstar” (2015-2016) and “Street Woman Fighter” (2021), with Hakuhodo contributing additional creative and marketing input. The show will focus on discovering global artists skilled in rap, dance and production.
CJ ENM said that the partnership looks beyond television. It wants Chapter-I to become a platform for long-term opportunities in global music IP and new entertainment experiences.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
