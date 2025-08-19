SPC donates two refrigerated trucks to nationwide food bank
Food and bakery conglomerate SPC donated two refrigerated trucks to Food Bank, a nationwide food donation system, and promised to donate 10 more over the course of five years, the company said Tuesday.
Food Bank has 440 branches across the country that collect and distribute food and other living necessities to those in need. Many of the delivery vehicles owned by Food Bank are old and in need of repair, lacking the refrigeration capability required for safe delivery.
“Ever since signing a partnership in October 2022, we have provided new trucks every year so that the food delivered by Food Bank can stay fresh and safe,” SPC said in a press release on Tuesday.
SPC provided six trucks in 2023 and two last year. The two newly delivered vehicles were filled with approximately 2,000 pieces of bread, according to SPC.
So far the company says it has donated 327 billion won ($235 million) to Food Bank.
