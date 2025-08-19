Trade talks: Korea asks U.S. Congress to help out its shipbuilding

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan, center from left, participates in a meeting with U.S. Sen. Andrew Kim, far right, at Lotte Hotel in Sogong-dong, Jung District, central Seoul, to discuss ways to strengthen trade cooperation between Korea and the United States.Minister Kim cited the case of Philly Shipyard as an example of Korea–U.S. cooperation in the shipbuilding sector. He emphasized that Korea possesses world-class shipbuilding capacity and technology, making it a reliable partner for the United States, and called on the U.S. Congress to play its part in deepening bilateral cooperation in various areas, including both commercial vessels and naval ships.