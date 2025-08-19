 Trade talks: Korea asks U.S. Congress to help out its shipbuilding
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Trade talks: Korea asks U.S. Congress to help out its shipbuilding

Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 19:47 Updated: 19 Aug. 2025, 20:48
Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan, center from left, participates a meeting with U.S. Senator Andrew Kim, far right, at Lotte Hotel in Sogong-dong, Jung District, central Seoul, to discuss ways to strengthen trade cooperation between Korea and the United States. [MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY]

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan, center from left, participates a meeting with U.S. Senator Andrew Kim, far right, at Lotte Hotel in Sogong-dong, Jung District, central Seoul, to discuss ways to strengthen trade cooperation between Korea and the United States. [MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY]

 
Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan, center from left, participates in a meeting with U.S. Sen. Andrew Kim, far right, at Lotte Hotel in Sogong-dong, Jung District, central Seoul, to discuss ways to strengthen trade cooperation between Korea and the United States.
 
Minister Kim cited the case of Philly Shipyard as an example of Korea–U.S. cooperation in the shipbuilding sector. He emphasized that Korea possesses world-class shipbuilding capacity and technology, making it a reliable partner for the United States, and called on the U.S. Congress to play its part in deepening bilateral cooperation in various areas, including both commercial vessels and naval ships.
 
tags Korea U.S. shipbuilding Masga

More in Industry

Industry minister meets U.S. senators to discuss shipbuilding cooperation

Secret clause in Czech nuclear deal prompts probe, clouds Trump summit

Trade talks: Korea asks U.S. Congress to help out its shipbuilding

Excluding semiconductors, Korea's export picture looks grim

President Lee meets with Korea Inc. chiefs to review game plan ahead of Trump summit

Related Stories

Korea to launch consultative body to support MASGA project: Industry minister

'MASGA' dead in the water? Essential regulatory changes languish in committee

Korea proposes massive joint shipbuilding project with U.S. as tariff deadline looms

U.S. senator highlights Korea’s capital, expertise in rebuilding shipbuilding industry

Red hat diplomacy: How a MAGA-inspired slogan saved Korea-U.S. tariff talks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)