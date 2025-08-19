What's it like to be a HYBE trainee? Find out at this Tokyo pop-up.

President Lee meets with Korea Inc. chiefs to review game plan ahead of Trump summit

Trade talks: Korea asks U.S. Congress to help out its shipbuilding

Industry minister meets U.S. senators to discuss shipbuilding cooperation

Related Stories

HYBE looks for members of its next boy band

Le Sserafim's agency is holding auditions for its next girl group

GFriend celebrates 10 years of memories with tear-filled reunion concert

HYBE eyes 'A Brand New Day' with the return of BTS and a possible world tour

Boy band BoyNextDoor to release second Japanese single 'Boylife' on Aug. 20