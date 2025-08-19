What's it like to be a HYBE trainee? Find out at this Tokyo pop-up.
HYBE will hold a pop-up store in Shibuya, Tokyo, from Aug. 27 to 30 to give K-pop fans a peek into what it would be like to become a trainee at Korea's largest K-pop agency.
The pop-up store, dubbed "2025 HYBE Music Group Audition Pop-up: We Believe in You Offline Pop-up Store," will feature exhibits by eight HYBE subsidiaries that are holding a joint audition: BigHit Music, Belift Lab, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, KOZ Entertainment, ADOR, YX Labels and HYBE X Ryan Tedder.
Visitors first receive their own "Trainee ID Card" as if they have become a HYBE trainee and then take photos around the store that has been decorated to look like an actual HYBE office. Other event zones and experiences are also available, according to HYBE.
Reservations to the pop-up store can be made through the HYBE Group Audition website. On-site tickets are also available. The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for four days.
The HYBE Group Audition will take place online through Sept. 7. Anyone can apply. Applicants will be assessed by all eight labels.
