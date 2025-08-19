 Allday Project appears in ad for Google's Gemini
Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 13:57 Updated: 19 Aug. 2025, 21:15
A joint campaign by Google Korea and coed K-pop quintet Allday Project [GOOGLE KOREA]

A joint campaign by Google Korea and coed K-pop quintet Allday Project [GOOGLE KOREA]

 
Google teamed up with K-pop coed quintet Allday Project to promote its AI assistant Gemini in a campaign titled “All Day Assistant, Gemini.”
 
A video uploaded to Google Korea's YouTube channel featured the five members of newly debuted Allday Project enjoying various episodes of their campus life with the help of Gemini, as well as Veo 3, a video-generating AI.
 

Three more videos will be released in the coming days to show how Gemini can help with everyday activities for campus students, according to Google Korea.
 
Three members of Allday Project are university students, making the campaign more meaningful, according to Google Korea.
 
“Through this new campaign and the Google AI Pro promotion program, along with the Google ambassador program, we hope that students can experience Gemini in a more friendly way and use it creatively in their campus life,” a Google Korea spokesperson said.
 
Anyone attending university or graduate school can apply for the Google AI Pro promotion until Oct. 6.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
