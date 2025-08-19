 Seoul's biggest art week returns with gallery-packed Kiaf and Frieze set to open Sept. 3
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Arts & Design

print dictionary print

Seoul's biggest art week returns with gallery-packed Kiaf and Frieze set to open Sept. 3

Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 16:42 Updated: 19 Aug. 2025, 18:02
Director of Frieze Seoul Patrick Lee gives an overview of Frieze Seoul 2025 to the local press during the Kiaf Seoul and Frieze Seoul 2025 joint press conference at The Shilla Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, on Tuesday. [NEWS1]

Director of Frieze Seoul Patrick Lee gives an overview of Frieze Seoul 2025 to the local press during the Kiaf Seoul and Frieze Seoul 2025 joint press conference at The Shilla Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, on Tuesday. [NEWS1]

 
Seoul’s biggest art week is set to return this fall as Kiaf Seoul and Frieze Seoul 2025 open side by side at the Coex convention center in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 3. 
 
“The partnership between Frieze and Kiaf over the past three years has anchored the art scene in Asia and Seoul,” Director of Frieze Seoul Patrick Lee said during the fairs' joint press conference at The Shilla Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, on Tuesday. "It has been incredibly rewarding to see how the two fairs have worked together to build the compulsion for people to come here to Seoul and engage with art." 
 

Related Article

 
Frieze Seoul, launched in 2022 by the team behind Frieze London, New York and Los Angeles, is an international contemporary art fair with an emphasis on the Asian art scene. Kiaf, founded in 2002, is Korea’s first international art fair. 
 
This year, Frieze Seoul will run through Sept. 6, while Kiaf continues until Sept. 7.
 
People look at paintings on the opening day of Frieze Seoul 2024 at the Coex convention center in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. [NEWS1]

People look at paintings on the opening day of Frieze Seoul 2024 at the Coex convention center in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. [NEWS1]

 
Frieze Seoul primarily attracts larger galleries, largely due to its higher fair entry rate, whereas Kiaf aims to rediscover and spotlight Korean modern and contemporary artists on the global stage. 
 
“We see Kiaf as a platform to introduce Korean artists and give them international exposure, which is why our role differs from Frieze Seoul’s," defined Chairman Lee Sung-hoon of the Galleries Association of Korea of Kiaf's host organization. 
 
Chairman Lee Sung-hoon of the Galleries Association of Korea, third from left, answers questions from local reporters at the Kiaf Seoul and Frieze Seoul 2025 joint press conference at The Shilla Seoul on Tuesday. [NEWS1]

Chairman Lee Sung-hoon of the Galleries Association of Korea, third from left, answers questions from local reporters at the Kiaf Seoul and Frieze Seoul 2025 joint press conference at The Shilla Seoul on Tuesday. [NEWS1]

 
Kiaf Seoul 2025 will feature 175 galleries, including Korea's Leeahn Gallery and Whitestone Gallery from Hong Kong, Tang Contemporary Art from Beijing, Artemin Gallery from Taipei, Sundaram Tagore Gallery from New York and Vazieux gallery from Paris. 
 
Frieze Seoul will feature 116 galleries, including Kukje Gallery in Seoul, LA-founded global gallery chain Gagosian and Taka Ishii Gallery from Tokyo. 
 
Director of Frieze Seoul, Patrick Lee, answers questions from local reporters at the joint press conference held by Frieze Seoul and Kiaf Seoul 2025 on Tuesday at The Shilla Seoul. [YONHAP]

Director of Frieze Seoul, Patrick Lee, answers questions from local reporters at the joint press conference held by Frieze Seoul and Kiaf Seoul 2025 on Tuesday at The Shilla Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
The size of the fairs remains relatively similar to previous years, despite a challenging global economy. The organizers said the downturn did not directly affect their preparations. 
 
“If anything, it increased our motivation to work harder to bring an even greater audience this year,” said Lee. “The market is cyclical, and galleries are in it for the long game. But we know they are facing difficulties and have expectations, so we are focused on ensuring strong audiences come to Seoul that week.”
 
He continued, “Frieze provides opportunities for people to engage with art. We strongly encourage visitors to meet galleries at their booths or during their evening openings around the city.”
 
The current partnership agreement between Kiaf and Frieze ends next year, and while no decision has been finalized, both sides said discussions are ongoing. 
 
“We value our relationship with Kiaf, and last year we reiterated our commitment as a long-term one,” said Lee. “We recognize there is a process within the Galleries Association of Korea, but look forward to continuing discussions to extend the partnership.”

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
tags Frieze Seoul Kiaf Seoul Art fair

More in Arts & Design

No idea what to see at Frieze or Kiaf? Here's what to watch for during Seoul's biggest art week.

Seoul's biggest art week returns with gallery-packed Kiaf and Frieze set to open Sept. 3

She longs to be a mother. So she makes erotic art.

Three triumphant art exhibitions to visit on Korea's Liberation Day

Korean chosen as guest language for 2026 Festival d'Avignon

Related Stories

The must-sees of Frieze and Kiaf art fairs, set to take over Seoul this September

Fabulous Frieze

Frieze and KIAF organizers ready to make 'big statement' for art events' third edition

Frieze, Kiaf art fairs in Coex bring in browsers, not so many buyers

Drawing a crowd
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)