Seoul's biggest art week returns with gallery-packed Kiaf and Frieze set to open Sept. 3
Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 16:42 Updated: 19 Aug. 2025, 18:02
- LEE JIAN
Seoul’s biggest art week is set to return this fall as Kiaf Seoul and Frieze Seoul 2025 open side by side at the Coex convention center in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 3.
“The partnership between Frieze and Kiaf over the past three years has anchored the art scene in Asia and Seoul,” Director of Frieze Seoul Patrick Lee said during the fairs' joint press conference at The Shilla Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, on Tuesday. "It has been incredibly rewarding to see how the two fairs have worked together to build the compulsion for people to come here to Seoul and engage with art."
Frieze Seoul, launched in 2022 by the team behind Frieze London, New York and Los Angeles, is an international contemporary art fair with an emphasis on the Asian art scene. Kiaf, founded in 2002, is Korea’s first international art fair.
This year, Frieze Seoul will run through Sept. 6, while Kiaf continues until Sept. 7.
Frieze Seoul primarily attracts larger galleries, largely due to its higher fair entry rate, whereas Kiaf aims to rediscover and spotlight Korean modern and contemporary artists on the global stage.
“We see Kiaf as a platform to introduce Korean artists and give them international exposure, which is why our role differs from Frieze Seoul’s," defined Chairman Lee Sung-hoon of the Galleries Association of Korea of Kiaf's host organization.
Kiaf Seoul 2025 will feature 175 galleries, including Korea's Leeahn Gallery and Whitestone Gallery from Hong Kong, Tang Contemporary Art from Beijing, Artemin Gallery from Taipei, Sundaram Tagore Gallery from New York and Vazieux gallery from Paris.
Frieze Seoul will feature 116 galleries, including Kukje Gallery in Seoul, LA-founded global gallery chain Gagosian and Taka Ishii Gallery from Tokyo.
The size of the fairs remains relatively similar to previous years, despite a challenging global economy. The organizers said the downturn did not directly affect their preparations.
“If anything, it increased our motivation to work harder to bring an even greater audience this year,” said Lee. “The market is cyclical, and galleries are in it for the long game. But we know they are facing difficulties and have expectations, so we are focused on ensuring strong audiences come to Seoul that week.”
He continued, “Frieze provides opportunities for people to engage with art. We strongly encourage visitors to meet galleries at their booths or during their evening openings around the city.”
The current partnership agreement between Kiaf and Frieze ends next year, and while no decision has been finalized, both sides said discussions are ongoing.
“We value our relationship with Kiaf, and last year we reiterated our commitment as a long-term one,” said Lee. “We recognize there is a process within the Galleries Association of Korea, but look forward to continuing discussions to extend the partnership.”
