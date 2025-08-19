Korea needs a better IP industry strategy (KOR)

Netflix’s animated feature "K-Pop Demon Hunters" (hereafter KDH) is a textbook example of the powerful synergy created when the streaming industry and the music industry intersect. Viewers who first encounter the songs through the film seek them out later on streaming platforms, while listeners who discover the tracks beforehand are drawn to the movie itself. The frenzy surrounding KDH owes much to the global pull of K-culture, but it also reflects the changing patterns of cultural consumption in the digital age.Regrettably, Korea is not the chief beneficiary of this vast derivative value. The broadcast revenue flows to Netflix, while the profits from the flood of cover videos of its songs and dances produced by fans worldwide are captured by YouTube and TikTok. The absence of a Korean global platform is painfully evident. Forbes has reported that Netflix plans to turn KDH into a franchise rivaling Disney’s blockbuster "Frozen." Although the producer is Sony Pictures, Netflix secured the intellectual property (IP) rights in return for financing the production, meaning most of the future revenue will fall to Netflix. "Frozen" is said to have generated close to 20 trillion won ($14.4 billion) in combined earnings from box office sales, merchandise such as dolls and costumes, and stage musicals.This has led to the lament that “K-culture performs, but U.S. companies reap the profits.” To be sure, the KDH boom has produced some positive outcomes for Korea: badges of the National Museum of Korea’s magpie-and-tiger motif sold out, and even middle-aged Western men who had been indifferent to K-pop began to take an interest. Still, Korea must avoid two extremes — being trapped in a victim mentality, or lapsing into self-satisfied “national pride” intoxication. The “power of culture” that late independence leader Kim Gu dreamed of cannot be sustained by pride alone. What sustains culture is an industrial framework — especially strong IP rights and global platforms.A recent report by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry underscores this reality. According to the study, Korea does not have a single company on the list of the world’s top 50 intellectual property holders. The United States, home to characters like Mickey Mouse and Batman, had 32; Japan, with Pokémon and Hello Kitty, had seven. Korea had none. The reasons cited include a shortage of original IP, a lack of strategies for multi-faceted use, and limited investment capacity. The chamber proposed creating an “IP sovereignty fund,” in which the government would provide financing for projects where domestic producers retain an equity stake, thereby sharing IP rights. This would prevent the current structure in which platforms like Netflix monopolize both the IP and derivative profits in exchange for fully funding production. It is a proposal worth serious consideration.Ultimately, for the Korean Wave to translate into global-scale IP power, Korea needs a long-term government strategy and policies that maximize private creativity. Short-sighted subsidies or regulations will do little. The KDH boom should serve as a sobering reminder for both the government and the private sector to take a hard look at Korea’s IP industry strategy.‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’(이하 케데헌)는 OTT 산업과 음악 산업이 맞물리며 초강력 시너지를 낸 대표 사례다. 넷플릭스에서 영화를 본 이들이 극 중 노래를 찾아 듣고, 음원을 먼저 접한 이들은 영화를 찾아 본다. ‘케데헌’ 열풍에는 K컬처의 힘이 크지만 디지털 시대 새로운 문화 소비 환경도 영향을 미쳤다.그러나 아쉽게도 한국은 이 거대한 파생 가치의 주인공이 아니다. 방영 수익은 넷플릭스가 가져가고, 세계 각국 팬들이 쏟아내는 노래·댄스 커버 영상의 수익은 유튜브·틱톡이 차지한다. 한국산 글로벌 플랫폼이 없는 현실이 뼈아프게 다가온다. 포브스는 넷플릭스가 ‘케데헌’을 디즈니 히트작 ‘겨울왕국’에 버금가는 프랜차이즈로 발전시킬 계획이라고 전했다. 제작사는 소니픽처스지만 넷플릭스가 제작비 투자 대가로 지식재산권(IP)을 확보했기에 향후 수익의 대부분은 넷플릭스 몫이 될 전망이다. ‘겨울왕국’은 극장 박스오피스, 인형·의상 등 굿즈, 뮤지컬 등으로 20조원 가까운 수익을 거둔 것으로 알려졌다.이 때문에 “재주는 K컬처가 넘고 돈은 미국 기업이 가져간다”는 말까지 나온다. 물론 ‘케데헌’ 열풍으로 국립중앙박물관의 ‘까치 호랑이’ 배지가 매진되고, K팝에 무관심했던 서구 중년 남성들까지 관심을 갖는 등 K컬처에 긍정적인 측면도 작지 않다. 그러나 과도한 피해의식에 사로잡히거나, 반대로 지나치게 자족적인 ‘국뽕’에 빠지는 태도는 경계해야 한다. 백범 김구의 꿈인 ‘문화의 힘’을 가진 나라는 자부심만으로 유지되지 않는다. 그 문화를 지속 가능하게 만드는 산업적 틀, 특히 지식재산권과 글로벌 플랫폼이 핵심이다.최근 나온 대한상공회의소 보고서는 현실을 일깨워준다. 이에 따르면 ‘세계 지식재산권 상위 50 기업’에 한국은 단 한 곳도 없다. 미키마우스·배트맨 등 캐릭터를 지닌 미국이 32곳, 포켓몬·헬로키티 등을 지닌 일본이 7곳이었으나 한국은 전무했다. 원천 IP 부족, 다각적 활용 전략 부재, 투자 여력 한계 등이 이유로 꼽혔다. 대한상의는 해법 중 하나로 ‘IP 주권 펀드 조성’을 제안했다. 제작사가 일정 지분을 보유한 프로젝트에 정부가 자금을 지원함으로써 IP 권리를 공유하는 방안이다. 이를 통해 넷플릭스 같은 플랫폼이 제작비 전액을 투자하는 대가로 IP와 파생 수익을 독점하는 구조를 피할 수 있다는 것이다. 귀 기울일 가치가 있는 제안이다.궁극적으로 한국의 한류 열풍이 글로벌 수준의 지식재산권 양성으로 이어지기 위해서는 민간의 창조성을 극대화하는 정부의 장기 전략과 정책이 필요하다. 근시안적 지원이나 규제는 별 도움이 되지 못한다. ‘케데헌’ 열풍이 한국 민관의 IP 산업 전략을 냉정하게 돌아볼 계기가 되기 바란다.