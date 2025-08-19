The August Coup (KOR)

The Soviet Union was tottering. Mikhail Gorbachev sought to overcome the crisis by pursuing perestroika (restructuring) and glasnost (openness), steering the system toward transformation. But hard-line Communist conservatives, resisting reform, played their most extreme card. On Aug. 18, 1991, while Gorbachev was resting at his dacha after an overseas trip, they placed him under house arrest.The following day, Aug. 19, they went on television to announce that Gorbachev was incapacitated for health reasons and that Vice President Gennady Yanayev would serve as acting president. It was the event now remembered as the “August Coup.”Moscow’s streets filled with furious citizens. Soldiers dispatched to the scene began slipping out of the coup leaders’ control. Divisions soon broke out among the plotters, while Boris Yeltsin, president of the Russian Republic, emerged as the center of resistance. His defiant speech from atop a tank became an iconic image of an era’s end.The coup collapsed in just three days, its leaders arrested. Yet Gorbachev’s authority never recovered, and the Soviet Union could no longer endure. On Dec. 26, 1991, it vanished into history. Russia, Ukraine and Belarus went on to form the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).Yeltsin and the citizens of Moscow had defeated a reactionary coup, but history did not unfold as hoped. Vladimir Putin, Yeltsin’s eventual successor, hollowed out Russia’s democracy. The former capital of communism became the seat of a resurgent nationalist empire. In March 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. That war has now dragged on for more than three years.Most recently, U.S. President Donald Trump and President Putin met in Alaska. Reports suggest that Putin proposed a peace agreement if Ukraine would cede territory. A war of aggression in violation of international law may yet be ratified by the logic of force. That is the grim reality before us.소비에트 연방은 흔들리고 있었다. 미하일 고르바초프는 페레스트로이카(개혁), 글라스노스트(개방) 정책을 펼치며 체제 전환을 통해 위기를 극복하고자 했다. 반발하던 보수 강경파 공산주의 세력은 극단적인 카드를 꺼내 들었다. 1991년 8월 18일 해외 순방을 마치고 별장에서 휴식 중이던 고르바초프를 가택 연금한 것이다. 다음날인 8월 19일 그들은 방송을 통해 고르바초프가 건강 문제로 직을 수행할 수 없게 되었으며, 겐다니 야나예프 부통령이 임시 대통령이 된다고 발표했다. 흔히 ‘8월 쿠데타’로 불리는 사건이었다.모스크바 시내가 분노한 시민들로 뒤덮였다. 현장에 투입된 군인들도 지휘 통제에서 벗어나기 시작했다. 그 와중에 쿠데타 지도부는 내분을 일으켰고, 러시아 공화국의 대통령 보리스 옐친이 저항의 중심(사진)에 섰다. 당시 탱크 위에서 연설하는 옐친의 모습은 한 시대의 종언을 고하는 상징적 장면이 됐다. 쿠데타는 사흘 만에 진압됐고 주동자들은 체포됐다. 하지만 고르바초프의 권위는 회복되지 않았고 소련은 더는 존속할 수 없었다. 소련은 1991년 12월 26일 역사의 뒤안길로 사라졌다. 러시아·우크라이나·벨라루스 등은 독립국가연합(CIS)을 결성했다.옐친과 모스크바 시민들은 퇴행적인 쿠데타를 막아냈지만, 역사는 희망대로 흘러가지 않았다. 옐친의 뒤를 이어 집권한 블라디미르 푸틴은 러시아의 민주주의를 유명무실하게 만들었다. 공산주의 종주국에서 민족주의 제국으로 변한 러시아는 2022년 3월 우크라이나를 침공했다. 이렇게 시작된 전쟁은 3년이 넘었다. 최근 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 푸틴 대통령이 알래스카에서 만났다. 푸틴은 우크라이나가 영토를 포기하면 평화 협정 체결이 가능하다는 제안을 했다고 한다. 국제법을 어긴 침략 전쟁이 힘의 논리로 추인될 가능성이 열렸다. 엄혹한 현실이다.