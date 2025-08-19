BigHit Music rookies Cortis to release English version of debut song 'What You Want'
Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 12:06
-
YOON SO-YEON
BigHit Music's latest boy band Cortis will release an English version of its debut song "What You Want" on Aug. 22, the agency said Tuesday.
The English version will feature U.S. singer-songwriter Teezo Touchdown, whom the members met during an open song camp that took place in Los Angeles last year, according to BigHit Music.
"Teezo Touchdown had no idea who Cortis was but still happily agreed to work together after watching the five members make their music," the agency said.
The song "What You Want" was made together under a "free spirit," according to the agency. The new English version will show the demo version that they recorded together.
Cortis debuted as BigHit Music’s first rookie group in six years on Monday.
Billed as a “young creator crew,” Cortis is heavily involved in HYBE's creative process for both its own music and that of other artists. All members are credited for the production of the band's debut EP, “Color Outside the Lines,” and as co-directors of the predebut music video for “GO!,” the EP’s intro track, which was unveiled on Aug. 11.
