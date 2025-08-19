BigHit unveils its first boy band since TXT — in pictures

BigHit Music rookies Cortis to release English version of debut song 'What You Want'

President Lee to discuss K-pop industry on Arirang TV show

Allday Project appears in ad for Google's Gemini

What's it like to be a HYBE trainee? Find out at this Tokyo pop-up.

Related Stories

Rookie boy band Cortis to hold fan meet and greet at Korea University on Sept. 8

BigHit Music's new boy band Cortis to debut on Aug. 18

Cortis on its self-produced album and BTS's advice: 'They told us to stay humble'

BigHit Music's new boy band Cortis showcase debut tracks — as it happened

No longer soldiers, BTS's RM and V march back to ARMY