President Lee to discuss K-pop industry on Arirang TV show
Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 12:40
President Lee Jae Myung will appear on a special Arirang TV program discussing the future vision of the K-pop industry, the presidential office announced Tuesday.
The show, titled “K-Pop: The Next Chapter,” will air at 5 p.m. on Wednesday as a prerecorded program, according to the presidential office.
Joining the discussion will be Maggie Kang, director of the Netflix animation “KPop Demon Hunters”; Jihyo and Jeongyeon of the girl group Twice; music producer and DJ R.Tee; and music critic Kim Young-dae. The program will be hosted by television personality Jang Sung-kyu.
The theme of the program will be the "present and future vision of K-pop.” Participants will reflect on K-pop’s global achievements and its potential as a worldwide cultural product, while sharing perspectives on the industry’s future direction.
“The government will take into account the insights and voices expressed during the program when shaping future policies,” the presidential office said, adding that “various ideas will be shared to ensure K-pop’s continued growth and global prominence.”
Separately, on Sunday, Lee marked the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day by watching the film “La Resistance,” about Korean independence fighters, with citizens at a CGV theater in Yongsan, central Seoul, engaging in a time of dialogue with the audience.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
