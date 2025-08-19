 Never been in a relationship? Netflix is recruiting for 'Better Late Than Single' season two.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Never been in a relationship? Netflix is recruiting for 'Better Late Than Single' season two.

Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 12:06 Updated: 19 Aug. 2025, 21:11
Netflix Korea's promotion for the second season of ″Better Late Than Single″ [NETFLIX]

Netflix Korea's promotion for the second season of ″Better Late Than Single″ [NETFLIX]

 
Have you always been single and really bad at dating? Join Netflix for its second season of "Better Late Than Single" and maybe your luck might change, as the streaming giant gets prepared to launch a new season of its latest reality dating show.
 
Netflix Korea has started recruiting participants for its second season of "Better Late Than Single" on Tuesday online. Any "motae solo," people who have never been in a relationship, in their 20s and 30s can apply through an online form.
 

Related Article

 
The news comes just a month after Netflix released the first season's episodes on July 8. The show has become one of the most popular of the summer for the streaming platform. “Better Late Than Single” offers a fresh twist on typical dating shows that usually feature experienced, social individuals. This one, however, casts those with little-to-no dating experience.
 
Over 4,000 people applied for the first season, and the producers conducted a thorough investigation of the final participants, including cross-checks with friends and family.
 
The participants in the second season will get a makeover from professionals and get coaching from celebrities.
 
"We are waiting for brave people in their 20s and 30s who would like to change themselves and challenge themselves to their first relationship to apply for the show," said Kim Noh-eun, the producer of the show.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Netflix dating reality Korea

More in Television

Singer Choi Jung-won slapped with restraining order for stalking woman

'Squid Game' sweeps the board in Gold Derby TV Awards

Never been in a relationship? Netflix is recruiting for 'Better Late Than Single' season two.

Kim Jong-kook announces marriage online in handwritten letter to fans

Bill Gates to guest star on hit show 'You Quiz on the Block'

Related Stories

Second season of hit dating show 'Single's Inferno' to air in December

Creators of 'Single's Inferno' credit contestant's honesty with show's success

Culture Ministry slaps 1.5 million won fine on 'I am Solo' production company

'Love After Divorce' returns for fourth season with U.S. contestants seeking love in Cancun

[WHY] The burning desire for Korean dating reality shows
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)