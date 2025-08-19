Never been in a relationship? Netflix is recruiting for 'Better Late Than Single' season two.
Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 12:06
Have you always been single and really bad at dating? Join Netflix for its second season of "Better Late Than Single" and maybe your luck might change, as the streaming giant gets prepared to launch a new season of its latest reality dating show.
Netflix Korea has started recruiting participants for its second season of "Better Late Than Single" on Tuesday online. Any "motae solo," people who have never been in a relationship, in their 20s and 30s can apply through an online form.
The news comes just a month after Netflix released the first season's episodes on July 8. The show has become one of the most popular of the summer for the streaming platform. “Better Late Than Single” offers a fresh twist on typical dating shows that usually feature experienced, social individuals. This one, however, casts those with little-to-no dating experience.
Over 4,000 people applied for the first season, and the producers conducted a thorough investigation of the final participants, including cross-checks with friends and family.
The participants in the second season will get a makeover from professionals and get coaching from celebrities.
"We are waiting for brave people in their 20s and 30s who would like to change themselves and challenge themselves to their first relationship to apply for the show," said Kim Noh-eun, the producer of the show.
