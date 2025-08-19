 'Squid Game' sweeps the board in Gold Derby TV Awards
Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 17:36 Updated: 19 Aug. 2025, 21:14
Producers and cast of the hit Netflix series ″Squid Games″ pose for photos during a fan event for season three of the series at Seoul Square in Jung District, central Seoul, on June 28. [YONHAP]

Netflix’s megahit series “Squid Game” (2021-) took home six awards at the 22nd Gold Derby TV Awards on Monday, including Best Drama Series.
 
“Squid Game,” along with the Best Drama Series award, won the Best Drama Actor award for Lee Jung-jae, Best Drama Supporting Actress for Kang Ae-sim, Best Drama Supporting Actor for Choi Seung-hyun, Best Guest Actor for Gong Yoo and Best Ensemble of the Year. 
 
The Gold Derby TV Awards is a special awards event that predicts winners and nominations of other major awards ceremonies, including the Academy Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Grammy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, British Academy Film Awards and the Critics' Choice Awards. 
 

This year's Gold Derby Awards honored broadcast content and films released between 2024 and this year. Since "Squid Game" season 2 was released in December of last year and season 3 in June of this year, the awards went to those later seasons of the series.
 
Other winners of the 22nd Gold Derby Awards included Netflix series “Adolescence,” animated series “Arcane” and comedy series “Agatha All Along.”

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
