China's state media critiques "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again" initiative
Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 19:48 Updated: 19 Aug. 2025, 20:50
China’s state media issued a warning over Korea’s proposal to the United States for shipbuilding cooperation, dubbed MASGA (Make American Shipbuilding Great Again), claiming that if ships built in Korea are used in U.S. military operations, Korea could face military risks.
The Global Times (GT) pointed to the Asia-Pacific as the likely theater of operations, even suggesting the possibility of clashes with the Chinese military.
GT ran a commentary Monday titled “U.S. attempt to bolster shipbuilding may not be in SK, Japan’s interests,” arguing, “While the U.S. seeks to bolster its own capabilities, this approach may not align with South Korea's and Japan's interests, potentially diverting resources from their own priorities.”
GT particularly noted that U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, a Democrat of New Jersey, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat of Illinois, met with President Lee Jae Myung on Monday and plan to visit Korean shipbuilders during their trip.
“By focusing on revitalizing the shipbuilding industry, the U.S. seems increasingly inclined to integrate South Korea and Japan into its defense industry, which is primarily aimed at advancing U.S. strategic and military interests,” said GT.
The commentary claimed such U.S. moves would be dangerous for Korea and Japan. GT said, “Given the complex geopolitical environment in the Asia-Pacific region, this situation can be seen, to some extent, as a strategic tactic by the U.S. to draw these two major shipbuilding nations into its defense framework.”
It also hinted at the possibility of a clash with China.
“By exploring cooperation in shipbuilding, the U.S. not only leverages South Korea's and Japan's technological expertise and financial investment to serve its strategic military goals but also introduces a potential risk: If these products, marked by South Korean or Japanese logos, are used in U.S. military operations against a third country, these logos could potentially cause trouble for South Korea or Japan,” said GT. “These two countries should be wary of such scenario.”
While referring to a “third country,” GT identified the Asia-Pacific as the focus of U.S. military objectives, implying that Chinese forces could target Korean- and Japanese-built ships if they are used in U.S. operations against China.
GT also argued that the MASGA project may not yield economic benefits, citing a report by the New York Times in May that, according to the state-run outlet, speculated “it takes far longer to build ships in the U.S. than in Asia, and costs nearly five times as much.”
“For Korea and Japan, increasing investment of talent, technology and capital in the U.S. shipbuilding industry may not necessarily be profitable,” said GT. “Production bases and competitiveness at home could weaken.”
GT made similar arguments on July 29 in a commentary titled “SK offer of shipbuilding package risks further dependence on U.S.”
The outlet called investment in U.S. shipbuilding “a high-risk gamble” of trading Korean technology and financing for tariff reductions, “particularly in the context of the rapid restructuring of global supply and trade chains.”
“While South Korean shipbuilders are equipped with advanced technology and management experience, the U.S. shipbuilding industry has been in a prolonged state of decline, hampered by critical deficiencies in its supply chain infrastructure and a shortage of skilled workers,” said GT.
“However, this partnership could also lead to a precarious situation where South Korea becomes increasingly dependent on, or even subordinate to, U.S. interests,” said the opinion piece.
Another state-run English-language daily, the China Daily, carried a similar editorial on July 29, arguing that Korea’s attempt to participate in U.S.-led supply chain restructuring aimed at decoupling from China could damage the long-term economic partnership between China and Korea.
The outlet urged the Lee administration to strengthen cooperation with China through “strategic autonomy.”
BY LEE SEUNG-HO
