 Korea's Prime Minister Kim Min-seok to meet Bill Gates
Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 16:15
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok speaks during a press conference at Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on Aug. 19. [YONHAP]

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said Tuesday that he will meet with Bill Gates during the chair of the Gates Foundation's visit to Korea later this week.
 
Kim announced the plan at a press conference when asked about the possibility of such a meeting, but gave no further details.
 

"I will be meeting with Bill Gates. He has important stakes in global health initiatives and has been at the forefront of various international issues," Kim said.
 
"I believe that he is visiting with the thought of wanting to expand cooperation with the Korean government," he said.
 
Gates, known for his extensive philanthropic work, is expected to visit Seoul to discuss ongoing partnerships with Korean biotech companies and government officials, particularly in vaccine development and manufacturing.
 
The Gates Foundation has been a major investor in global health initiatives, such as vaccine development, production and distribution to combat infectious diseases, as well as projects addressing poverty and climate change.

