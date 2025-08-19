정부 지원 사각지대에 처한 기록 없는 아이들
Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025
Thousands of children are hidden from the Korean government. Here's how they live.
정부 지원 사각지대에 처한 기록 없는 아이들
Olivia was born in Korea and has lived in the country her whole life. But neither of her parents are Korean citizens, and she has no official records.
whole life: 평생
official record: 공식 기록
올리비아는 한국에서 태어나고 자랐다. 부모 둘 다 한국 국적자가 아니며, 어디에도 그에 대한 공식 기록이 없는 미등록 아동이다.
The preschooler was born out of wedlock, a practice widely frowned upon in Korea, and so her parents informed neither the Korean government nor her home country's embassy of her birth, according to her caseworker, one of two who spoke to the Korea JoongAng Daily on condition of anonymity to prevent identification of their clients.
preschooler: 미취학 아동
born out of wedlock: 혼외자로 태어나다
frowned upon: ~에 눈살을 찌푸리다
미취학 아동인 그는 혼외자로 태어났다. 이는 한국 사회에서 여전히 눈살을 찌푸리게 하는 조건이다. 올리비아의 부모는 출생 사실을 한국 정부는 물론 자국 대사관에도 알리지 않았다고 담당 사회복지사 중 한 명이 코리아중앙데일리에 설명했다. 사회복지사는 아이의 신원 노출을 막기 위해 익명을 요청했다.
She's not the only child living under such circumstances. The state-run Board of Audit and Inspection reported that 4,025 children with neither Korean citizenship nor a foreign registration number were born between 2015 and 2022, accounting for 0.1 percent of the country's newborns during that period.
circumstance: 상황
newborn: 신생아
올리비아만 이 같은 상황에 놓인 것은 아니다. 감사원 조사에 따르면 2015~2022년 사이 한국 국적도 외국인등록번호도 없는 아동 4025명 태어났다. 이는 이 기간 한국 전체 신생아의 0.1퍼센트를 차지한다.
But Olivia's lack of state registration blocks her from accessing many of the important state services to which all Korean residents, including non-Korean children, are entitled — such as, crucially, public health insurance and public school. For Olivia and thousands of children like her, receiving such governmental benefits remains a distant hope — for now.
entitled: 권리가 있는
crucial: 중대한, 필수적인
governmental benefit: 정부 혜택
기록이 없는 올리비아는 비한국인 아동을 포함해 모든 거주자가 누릴 수 있는 공공의료보험 혜택이나 공공교육과 같은 필수적인 국가 서비스에서 배제된다. 이 같은 처지에 놓인 어린이 수천 명에겐 정부 혜택을 받는 일이 현재로써는 요원한 희망에 불과하다.
All children born to Korean parents are Korean citizens under the laws of the nation, which does not grant birthright citizenship. Hospitals are required to report all births to health authorities, and eligible children are automatically registered with the government, regardless of whether their parents actually complete the forms.
birthright citizenship: 출생지주의
automatically: 자동으로
출생지주의를 채택하지 않는 법률에 따라 한국에서 태어난 모든 아동은 부모가 한국인이면, 한국 국적을 갖는다. 병원은 모든 출생을 보건당국에 보고해야 하며, 부모의 서류 제출과 관계없이 자격이 있는 아동은 자동으로 정부에 등록된다.
But things are a bit more complicated for the children of immigrants. New non-Korean parents are required to report their births, both to their home country's embassy and Korean immigration — but not to health authorities — within 90 days. If they fail to do this, their children are not automatically entered into Korea's database of foreign residents. In practice, this makes it easy for such births to slip under the government's radar.
slip under the radar: 관리망 밖으로 벗어나다
그러나 이주민 자녀의 상황은 훨씬 더 복잡하다. 외국 국적의 부모는 자녀 출생 후 90일 이내에 자국 대사관과 한국의 출입국외국인청에 신고해야 하지만, 보건 당국에는 따로 알릴 의무가 없다. 출생 신고를 하지 않은 아동은 외국인 등록 시스템에 자동으로 포함되지 않는다. 이러한 출생은 사실상 정부의 관리망 밖으로 쉽게 벗어날 수 있다.
