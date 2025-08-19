Hangang Bus to launch next month, ushering new possibilities for commuters and tourists
CHO JUNG-WOO
For those who want to experience a different side of Seoul — beyond its crowded subways and gridlocked boulevards — the upcoming Hangang Bus may offer a new way to see the city. In less than a month, the capital will launch its first waterborne public transportation service, a fleet of river buses designed for office workers racing to appointments as well as tourists looking to take in the skyline from the water.
The city is preparing the service with free shuttle buses to the piers, ticket machines in multiple languages and integration into Seoul’s transit passes. Officials say map services will provide real-time information on routes, capacity and even weather-related suspensions, ensuring that the river commute is as predictable as a subway ride.
The Hangang Bus is set to officially launch on Sept. 18, following pilot runs for registered participants. Each vessel can carry up to 199 passengers and includes designated areas for bicycles and wheelchairs.
Designed to help ease rush-hour traffic, the buses will run between seven piers along the Han River: Magok, Mangwon and Yeouido in the west, Apgujeong and Jamsil in the south, and Ttukseom and Oksu in the east.
Fares covered by the Climate Card
As a public transit option, the Hangang Bus is fully integrated into Seoul’s fare system and included in transit passes such as the city’s Climate Card. The Climate Card is available as a monthly subscription or in shorter-term versions. Short-term passes were introduced in July last year to cater to foreign visitors. About 70 percent of the short-term passes are purchased by international tourists.
A single trip on the Hangang Bus costs 3,000 won ($2.2). But passengers with a Climate Card can ride as often as they like by paying an additional 5,000 won on top of their existing pass — a cost-effective choice considering a round trip alone would be 6,000 won.
The additional fee applies to both monthly and short-term passes, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government. A monthly Climate Card covering buses and subways costs 62,000 won or 65,000 won with access to Ttareungi, Seoul’s public bike service. Short-term passes range from one-day to seven-day versions, priced between 5,000 and 20,000 won.
"As we do not know how the Hangang Bus will develop in the future — whether it will be used more for commutes or sightseeing — we plan to make sure as many people as possible can use the service," Ahn Hyung-joon, head of the city government's transportation policy division, said regarding the inclusion of shorter-term passes to cover the new service.
The scheme also comes as Seoul expects a surge in international tourists, driven by Netflix's animated feature "K-Pop Demon Hunters."
Passengers without a Climate Card can still pay with T-money, as well as Korea-issued credit or debit cards. The service is part of the city’s transfer system, meaning riders only pay the fare difference when switching from another mode of transit. For example, someone transferring from a 1,500-won city bus would only pay an additional 1,500 won for the Hangang Bus.
For those without transit cards, ticket machines will be available at each pier.
"These machines will offer services in English, Chinese and Japanese," a city official said.
Getting to the river
One of the main concerns about the new service has been accessibility, as all of the “bus stops” are along the river. To address this, the Seoul city government has adjusted bus routes, expanded public bike stations and introduced free shuttle buses.
Pilot shuttle services are already operating near the Magok and Jamsil piers. Beginning Sept. 18, passengers heading to the Jamsil pier will be able to catch free shuttles every 15 minutes from nearby subway stations such as Sports Complex and Jamsilsaenae. Shuttle buses will also run in Apgujeong every 30 minutes, with stops at Hyundai High School and the Gangnam Medical Tour Center.
The shuttles will be easy to spot: painted in the same blue-and-white design as the Hangang Bus and clearly labeled with “Hangang Bus.” Stops will be located next to regular bus stations with bilingual signage in Korean and English.
More than a commute
The piers are also being developed as more than just transfer points. At Mangwon and Yeouido, convenience stores have already opened, as well as separate spaces where visitors can buy and cook ramyeon. Starbucks and Terarosa will open branches at the Ttukseom and Jamsil piers.
Restaurants are also opening to attract more visitors. Fried chicken franchise BBQ launched outlets at the Jamsil and Yeouido piers last month, while additional restaurants are planned for Mangwon and Ttukseom.
On board, comfort is also getting an upgrade. After passenger feedback, vessel No. 101 was fitted with extra air conditioners to keep the cabin steady at 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) — a feature the city says will soon extend to the entire fleet.
